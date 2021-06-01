Delanie Walker to work out for 49ers on Wednesday

Delanie Walker could be headed back to where his NFL career began.

The free-agent tight end is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The 36-year-old TE began his career in San Francisco, spending seven years in the Bay after being selected in the sixth round of the 2006 draft. Playing alongside draft-mate Vernon Davis, Walker compiled 1,465 yards and eight TDs from 2006-2012 with the Niners.

When Walker left San Francisco for Tennessee in 2013, his production ballooned. The athletic pass-catcher made three Pro Bowls in seven seasons with the Titans, compiling 4,423 yards and 28 TDs on 381 receptions. A weapon on every area of the field, Walker earned a 1,000-plus yard season and three years over the 800-yard mark in Tennessee.

Age and injury derailed his final two seasons with the Titans. He played in just eight games between 2018-2019.

After being released by Tennessee, Walker sat out the 2020 campaign, citing, in part, the COVID-19 pandemic.