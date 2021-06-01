Around the NFL

Delanie Walker to work out for 49ers on Wednesday

Published: Jun 01, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Delanie Walker could be headed back to where his NFL career began.

The free-agent tight end is flying to Santa Clara for a workout with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The 36-year-old TE began his career in San Francisco, spending seven years in the Bay after being selected in the sixth round of the 2006 draft. Playing alongside draft-mate Vernon Davis, Walker compiled 1,465 yards and eight TDs from 2006-2012 with the Niners.

When Walker left San Francisco for Tennessee in 2013, his production ballooned. The athletic pass-catcher made three Pro Bowls in seven seasons with the Titans, compiling 4,423 yards and 28 TDs on 381 receptions. A weapon on every area of the field, Walker earned a 1,000-plus yard season and three years over the 800-yard mark in Tennessee.

Age and injury derailed his final two seasons with the Titans. He played in just eight games between 2018-2019.

After being released by Tennessee, Walker sat out the 2020 campaign, citing, in part, the COVID-19 pandemic.

A reunion in San Francisco could bring his career full circle, depending on how the workout goes after a full year off. Behind star TE George Kittle﻿, the Niners currently employ Ross Dwelley﻿, 2020 sixth-round pick Charlie Woerner﻿ and undrafted free agent Josh Pederson.

Related Content

Bruce Arians says Tom Brady's knee recovery could limit him at minicamp: 'He may be doing a lot of coaching'

﻿Tom Brady﻿'s offseason knee procedure could keep him from fully participating in mandatory minicamp, but don't expect him to completely take it easy. "We'll see what the doctors say," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. "He may be doing a lot of coaching."
Ben Roethlisberger: 'I'm going to approach this like I do every season: like it's my last'

Ben Roethlisberger returns to Pittsburgh for his 18th season in what feels like a swan song for the 39-year-old, but the QB insists he is treating 2021 no different than any other season.
Roundup: Texans sign former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston signed former Patriots RB ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ to a one-year deal.
Joe Burrow wants Bengals' offense to be 'more explosive' downfield in 2021

Joe Burrow's rehab from an ACL tear allowed the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback time to assess his play from an abbreviated rookie season. Burrow said one area he needs to improve in Year 2 is his deep-ball accuracy to create more explosive plays.
Ex-Washington RT Morgan Moses to visit Bears; OT met with Jets last week

The Bears and Washington Football Team could effectively swap OTs. Ex-Washington right tackle ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ is visiting Chicago on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. Washington released Moses after signing ﻿Charles Leno Jr.﻿, whom the Bears cut.
Patrick Mahomes: Aaron Rodgers joining AFC West would be 'awesome'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, during his first annual "15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic," told Bleacher Report that battling Aaron Rodgers twice a year would be fun if the Packers were to trade him to the AFC West.
Cowboys' Keanu Neal on transition to LB: 'In my heart, I have been a linebacker for a while'

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ signed in Dallas this offseason intending to move to weakside linebacker for the Cowboys. The hard-hitting defender said he doesn't care about labels. He just wants to hit.
Saints QB Taysom Hill: 'There is no replacing a Drew Brees' 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' retirement has opened the door for an offseason QB competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. 
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'The only record I have my eyes set on breaking' is going 20-0

No team has won more than the Chiefs since ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ became a starter. Only Tom Brady has won more individually. Fittingly, Mahomes' goal for 2021 is to accomplish something that neither Brady nor any one QB ever has: lead his team to a perfect season.
NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
