Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

An undrafted rookie out of LSU who was signed by the Washington Football Team in 2020, tight end Thaddeus Moss , the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, has been claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire.
Moss is now set to reunite with LSU college teammate Joe Burrow, the Bengals quarterback.
The 22-year-old Moss was waived on April 9 by Washington after a rookie season in which he tallied zero snaps.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- Following 12 years, 11 seasons, three Super Bowl wins and one Super Bowl Most Valuable Player accolade, wide receiver Julian Edelman had his contracted terminated by the New England Patriots, Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. The Patriots also terminated guard Ross Reynolds via the waiver system and waived defensive tackle Michael Barnett.
- The Carolina Panthers' signing of cornerback A.J. Bouye became official Monday. Bouye is signing a two-year deal worth $7 million, Rapoport reported.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing longtime Bengals running back Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday they had signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson.
- The Washington Football Team waived wide receiver Emanuel Hall and running backs Javon Leake and Michael Warren.
- The Houston Texans waived wide receiver Steven Mitchell and center Beau Benzschawel.
- Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips, one of Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations as he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Rapoport reported. Phillips is scheduled to have a physical in plenty of time prior to draft night, Rapoport added.