Roundup: RT James' knee injury not season-ending

On another note in Cincinnati, RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is considered day-to-day and coach Zac Taylor said he will manage his practice load this week to better his chances of playing on Sunday. Mixon left the season-opener early after sustaining the injury, and a follow-up MRI concluded there was no structural damage. Giovanni Bernard would get the lead role at RB should Mixon be out. Tackle Cordy Glenn remains in the league's concussion protocol and the Bengals waived QB Jeff Driskel with an injury settlement.