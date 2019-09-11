Roundup: RT James' knee injury not season-ending

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that James suffered a knee injury that is not season-ending.
It's unclear at this stage how much time the right tackle will miss but avoiding a season-ender offers a modicum of positive news for Denver.
James left Monday night's loss in Oakland after just eight offensive snaps.
Broncos general manager John Elway handed James a four-year, $51 million contract with $32 million in injury guarantees this offseason in the latest attempt to fix the offensive line in Denver. The knee injury skews that plan now.
The injury thrusts Elijah Wilkinson into the starting role until James returns. The third-year pro started seven games in Denver in 2018.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring around the league on Wednesday:**
- Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) was seen out of a walking boot on Wednesday at the team facility and on a treadmill running. Green sustained the injury during the opening practice of training camp, and had surgery before the preseason started.
On another note in Cincinnati, RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is considered day-to-day and coach Zac Taylor said he will manage his practice load this week to better his chances of playing on Sunday. Mixon left the season-opener early after sustaining the injury, and a follow-up MRI concluded there was no structural damage. Giovanni Bernard would get the lead role at RB should Mixon be out. Tackle Cordy Glenn remains in the league's concussion protocol and the Bengals waived QB Jeff Driskel with an injury settlement.
- Carolina Panthers edge rusher Bruce Irvin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's home game against the Buccaneers. Tight end Greg Olsen (back) practiced in full on Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable. Rookie tackle Greg Little (concussion) was a full participant in practice all week after being in concussion protocol for the extent of Week 1. Safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin) is also questionable after being limited in practice on the eve of game day.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) did not practice all week and is ruled out for Thursday night. Gabbert is Tampa Bay's only player with an injury designation in the shortened week.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy calls TE Trey Burton (groin) day-to-day, and said playing him would be a decision made on game day.
The team also announced they have waived defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and have been awarded via waivers TE J.P. Holtz.
- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing veteran CB Dontae Johnson, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, per source. Johnson was previously on the 49ers this summer before getting cut.
- The Dallas Cowboys listed the following players on today's injury report: WR Tavon Austin (concussion), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), LB Luke Gifford (ankle) and G Zack Martin (back) all didn't practice while safeties Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson -- both are dealing with ankle injuries -- were limited.
- Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (concussion) took part in team drills on Wednesday, coach Jay Gruden revealed. Reed suffered the concussion on the second to last preseason game, which kept him out of Week 1. Safety Montae Nicholson (foot) missed practice.
The team later released their full injury report and listed the following players: DL Jonathan Allen (knee), DT Caleb Brantley, RB Derrius Guice (knee) and QB Colt McCoy (fibula) also didn't practice. CBs Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) were limited participants.
- San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday due to soreness. Bosa played most of the defensive snaps last Sunday and even recorded a sack in his NFL debut, but limped off the field after the last play thanks to the same ankle that kept him out for most of the offseason. Safety Jimmie Ward (hand) was limited, while wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) missed practice.
- New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, while guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), DL Dexter Lawrence, and LB Markus Golden (shoulder) were all limited.
The Giants also announced a roster move: WR TJ Jones, who led the team in catches in the preseason, re-signed and, in a corresponding move, LB Kareem Martin was placed on IR.
Cornerback Craig James was promoted to the active roster from the practice, where tight end Alex Ellis was signed to.
- Oakland Raiders CB Gareon Conley (neck) was limited in practice Wednesday, but on the field just two days removed from a scary injury on Monday night where he was taken out of the season opener on a stretcher. Guard Gabe Jackson (knee), rookie S Johnathan Abram (shoulder) and WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) did not practice, while DT Corey Luiget (knee) was limited.
- The Houston Texans announced updates for several injured players: QB Deshaun Watson (back), S Justin Reid (shoulder), G Tytus Howard (finger) and WR Keke Coutee (ankle) were among the full participants in today's practice. Coutee has been out of action since injuring his ankle in the preseason opener. Watson exited Monday night's game against the Saints twice to be evaluated for a back injury after hurting himself on a hurdle into the endzone in the second quarter.
Wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Will Fuller (non-injury related) were among the limited participants.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced updates for several injured players: DL Calais Campbell (foot), DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), OL Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) and TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) all didn't practice. DT Marcell Dareus, OL Cam Robinson and LB Quincy Williams were limited.
- Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who suffered a concussion and head laceration in his team debut Sunday, was practicing Wednesday and appears as if he will be "ready to roll" against the Saints, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.
While Weddle was officially designated as limited by the Rams' injury report, linebacker Clay Matthews (back) was out, as was defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder).
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackenzie Alexander (elbow) and guard Pat Elflein (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, while linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring), defensive back Mike Hughes (knee), tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) and Mark Fields (groin) were limited.
- The Baltimore Ravens were without their three top corners at practice: Brandon Carr (not-injury related), Marlon Humphrey (back) and Jimmy Smith (knee). RB Mark Ingram (shoulder) and rookie WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hip) were limited participants.
- Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and TE Charles Clay didn't practice for "non-injury related" reasons. DL Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) also didn't practice.
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder), DE Frank Clark (neck) were among the full participants in practice while wideout Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was the only DNP.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn did not practice on Wednesday as he was sidelined by an illness. Defensive tackle Mario Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) were limited.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday in what was listed as a coaches' decision. Center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) and cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder) did not practice, nor did fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee). Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), running back James Conner (illness) and linebackerT.J. Watt (hip) were limited, along with SSean Davis (ankle), S Terrell Edmunds (glute) and OT Zach Banner (illness).
- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was limited in practice Wednesday, but it was not injury related. The remainder of the Seahawks' injury report is as follows: C Joey Hunt (ankle), DT Poona Ford (calf), S Tedric Thompson (hamstring), CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring), C Justin Britt (knee) and WR Tyler Lockett (back) did not practice. Limited in practice were: G Mike Iupati (foot), WR David Moore (shoulder), DE L.J. Collier (ankle), DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and S Ugo Amadi (shoulder). Tackle Duane Brown (knee), TGeorge Fant (ankle) and TE Will Dissly (knee) were full participants.