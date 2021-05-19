Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

A year of unthinkable injuries along the offensive line drove the Eagles to prepare for a worst-case scenario up front in 2021. Their latest addition only adds to those efforts.

Philadelphia is signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The team has since confirmed the signing.

Clark served as a swing tackle in Indianapolis, where he arrived as a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016. He follows former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to Philadelphia, where he'll be available to step in in case of injury.

The Eagles suffered many issues along the line in 2020, losing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks during the offseason, tackle Andre Dillard during training camp, and tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson during the season (though Johnson's season didn't officially end until Week 12). Philadelphia was forced to turn to inexperienced players like Jack Driscoll﻿, Matt Pryor and Nate Herbig to fill the voids left by the Eagles' many injuries.

The Eagles responded by drafting Alabama lineman Landon Dickerson and are now adding Clark. Should they run into another nightmare up front, they'll be better prepared in 2021.

