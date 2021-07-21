Roundup: Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to rookie contract

New England has officially signed its entire 2021 draft class as training camp nears.
Second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore signed his rookie contract today with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team has since confirmed the signing.
The Patriots traded up in the draft to select Barmore with the 38th overall pick. A teammate of the Patriots' first-round pick Mac Jones at Alabama, Barmore was awarded Defensive MVP honors in this year's College Football National Championship.
Patriots training camp is set to begin on July 28.
Other news and notes we're tracking on Wednesday:
- The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million guaranteed, sources tell NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The contract makes Warner the highest-paid inside LB in the league.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah underwent surgery on both sides of his core this offseason despite tearing a core muscle on just one side, Rapoport reported. Okudah is healthy for camp. The former No. 3 overall pick underwent the surgery in December. Okudah logged six starts in nine games played in his rookie year.
- The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive back Brandon Stephens to a rookie contract, the team announced. Stephens' signing locks in Baltimore's entire draft class.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey to a rookie contract, the team announced.
- The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard. Gaillard, a 2019 sixth-round pick, played in 13 games for Arizona.
- The Dallas Cowboys signed third-round picks Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright to their rookie deals ahead of training camp.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round center Kendrick Green to his rookie deal.