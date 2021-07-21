Around the NFL

Roundup: Patriots sign DT Christian Barmore to rookie contract

Published: Jul 21, 2021 at 12:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

New England has officially signed its entire 2021 draft class as training camp nears.

Second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore signed his rookie contract today with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team has since confirmed the signing.

The Patriots traded up in the draft to select Barmore with the 38th overall pick. A teammate of the Patriots' first-round pick Mac Jones at Alabama, Barmore was awarded Defensive MVP honors in this year's College Football National Championship.

Patriots training camp is set to begin on July 28.

Other news and notes we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million guaranteed, sources tell NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The contract makes Warner the highest-paid inside LB in the league.
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah underwent surgery on both sides of his core this offseason despite tearing a core muscle on just one side, Rapoport reported. Okudah is healthy for camp. The former No. 3 overall pick underwent the surgery in December. Okudah logged six starts in nine games played in his rookie year.
  • The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive back Brandon Stephens to a rookie contract, the team announced. Stephens' signing locks in Baltimore's entire draft class.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey to a rookie contract, the team announced.
  • The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard﻿. Gaillard, a 2019 sixth-round pick, played in 13 games for Arizona.
  • The Dallas Cowboys signed third-round picks Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright to their rookie deals ahead of training camp.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round center Kendrick Green to his rookie deal.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't name QB who was subject of his expletive-laden comment

Speculation regarding which team and quarterback Tom Brady was referencing in critical comments has run rampant since the episode aired last month. The Bucs QB won't tell who they are.
news

K.J. Wright 'not closing the door' on possible return to Seahawks: 'There is a chance'

Linebacker K.J. Wright remains one of many interesting names without a team. The longtime Seahawks tackling maven was asked Tuesday if a return to Seattle is still in the cards this late in the process.
news

Tom Brady looking forward to Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots: 'It'll be a great day for football'

In an interview with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Week 4 game is "the last time probably in my career" he'll play in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.
news

NFL players react to Bucks defeating Suns in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks became NBA champions after their 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of The Finals. Here's how NFL players reacted to the Bucks' first championship in 50 years. 
news

49ers safety Tony Jefferson eager to prove himself once again after long layoff

49ers strong safety Tony Jefferson joined NFL Total Access on Tuesday to discuss his approaching comeback season and how the 49ers secondary is well-equipped to take advantage of a pass-happy NFC West. 
news

Trevor Lawrence will be 'full-go' for Jaguars training camp

Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery before the draft and was held back during offseason work by a nagging hamstring issue. The QB will enter Jags training camp next week with no such injury concerns.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW