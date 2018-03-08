Roundup: Patriots' Brandon King signs two-year deal

Published: Mar 08, 2018 at 03:00 AM

Since breaking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Brandon King has been earning his keep, one season at a time, as a special teams standout with the Patriots. On Thursday, he was awarded his first multi-year contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported King signed a two-year, $2.6 million deal to remain in New England, per a source informed of the situation. The contract included a $400,000 signing bonus.

Thursday's free agent transactions:

  1. The Houston Texans re-signed safety Corey Moore to a one-year contract for $630,000, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The fourth-year safety had 27 tackles in 14 games last year. The Texans also re-signed nine-time All-Pro punter Shane Lechler to a one-year, $2 million deal, Rapoport reported. He also will receive a $600,000 bonus, the Houston Chronicle reported.
  1. The Washington Redskins re-signed safety Deshazor Everett to a two-year deal worth $2.6 million with a $250,000 signing bonus, Rapoport reported.
  1. New Orleans Saints defensive end George Johnson signed a one-year extension for $1.005 million, Pelissero reported. The deal includes a 30,000 bonus and another $60K if he's on the roster Week 1.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed free agent defensive tackleChris Baker to a one-year deal. Rapoport reported the deal is worth a little more than $3 million.
  1. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed agreed to restructured his contract, Rapoport reported. The team previously had been facing a $5.4 million cap hit with his old contract.
  1. The Denver Broncos exercised Chris Harris' 2018 contract option.
  1. Buffalo Bills sign defensive end Owa Odighizuwa to one-year contract.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to re-sign backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rapoport reported.
  1. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence signed his $17.1 million franchise tender.
  1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry signed his $15.9 million franchise tender.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE