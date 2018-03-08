Denver Broncos exercise Chris Harris' contract option

While Aqib Talib's roster spot is in jeopardy as the NFL's new league year approaches, fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris is staying in Denver.

The Broncos have exercised Harris' 2018 option, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's James Palmer.

Harris is due to earn $7.4 million in base salary in addition to the $1.1 million option. The $8.5 million total is a reasonable number for a 28-year-old cornerback with the ability to stifle top receivers on the outside as well as in the slot.

Originally undrafted out of Kansas, Harris has started 93 of 111 games in seven NFL seasons, earning Pro Bowl recognition in three of the past four years.

The Broncos' star-studded Super Bowl 50 secondary, formerly celebrated as the "No-Fly Zone," will have a new look going forward, with safety T.J. Ward already gone and Talib soon to join him. The defensive backfield will be centered around Harris and the athletic young tandem of Bradley Roby and Justin Simmons in 2018.