Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun.

The Ravens quarterback participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson was activated from the list Friday.

"He looked really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I would say he looked even better than I expected him to. He's coming off 10 days away, he hadn't started yet. He had symptoms, he had a lot of symptoms. It speaks to how well he took care of himself during that time. He came out and practiced well. So, good first step."

It was the former MVP's second absence related to a positive test, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Jackson, who also missed one game last year, reported to Ravens camp a week early but tested positive before the team had put the pads on.

Baltimore looks to have avoided a significant injury to its secondary Friday. A day after veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field, Harbaugh said he suffered a low-ankle sprain that will sideline him "a week or two."

"It's good news," Harbaugh said.