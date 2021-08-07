Around the NFL

Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Published: Aug 07, 2021 at 11:13 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun.

The Ravens quarterback participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson was activated from the list Friday.

"He looked really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I would say he looked even better than I expected him to. He's coming off 10 days away, he hadn't started yet. He had symptoms, he had a lot of symptoms. It speaks to how well he took care of himself during that time. He came out and practiced well. So, good first step."

It was the former MVP's second absence related to a positive test, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Jackson, who also missed one game last year, reported to Ravens camp a week early but tested positive before the team had put the pads on.

Baltimore looks to have avoided a significant injury to its secondary Friday. A day after veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field, Harbaugh said he suffered a low-ankle sprain that will sideline him "a week or two."

"It's good news," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will play their preseason opener next weekend against the Saints and are five weeks out from their season opener versus the Raiders.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Saturday:

  • Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL during a recent practice and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This is the second torn ACL for the former Dolphins second-round pick, with this injury coming in the opposite knee. McMillan signed with New England in free agency after spending 2020 with the Raiders.

In light of McMillan's injury, the Pats are expected to re-sign Cassh Maluia﻿, per Pelissero. The sixth-round pick in 2020 played in nine games last year but was cut in March after New England signed McMillan.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson returned to the practice field Saturday after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackles Michael Barnett and P.J. Johnson and placed defensive tackle Nick Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with offensive lineman Jordan Roos and placed wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) on injured reserve.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles activated linebacker Alex Singleton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers announced their signings of we've signed defensive back KJ Sails and defensive tackle Chris Okoye﻿.
  • The Washington Football Team signed center Cole Boozer.

