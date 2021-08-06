Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Another New York Giants player is retiring.

NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported Friday morning that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, per a source informed of the situation.

Tom Rock of Newsday first reported the news.

Fulton marks the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe Looney and linebacker Todd Davis. Coach Joe Judge noted Friday that Fulton's retirement was family and health-related.

"I would say specifically to Zach's situation, look Zach was doing a good job for us. He's a guy that I didn't want to see go; however, I respect his decision," Judge said, per a team transcript. "I'll let him speak completely for himself. I would say that a lot of these older vets, they're at a different point in their life with different things. Zach's a guy that started a business in the offseason, he just had his son. His family is down in Texas. This is an opportunity for him to get back."

Like Looney, Fulton's decision came after realizing his body couldn't stand up to the rigors of another season and perform as he hoped.

"Without going into everything, look, he indicated to us, hey listen, coming out of where he was last year, your body's in a different point than when you're younger," Judge added. "You get to the point to see do I think I have it for 16 games? And you have to respect when these guys look us in the eye and say, 'listen, I really wanted to see if I could push through it, but I don't think my body's at that point,' and you can leave this point in the game with your health."

A sixth-round pick by Kansas City in 2014, Fulton started 46 games in four seasons with the Chiefs before heading to Houston for three seasons. He started 44 games for the Texans, including all 16 last year.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old was a depth addition for New York this season, mostly seeing backup snaps and cross-training along the line during camp. The retirements of Fulton and Looney this week leave the Giants a little thin depth-wise along the line.