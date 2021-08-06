Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Another New York Giants player is retiring.
NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported Friday morning that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, per a source informed of the situation.
Tom Rock of Newsday first reported the news.
Fulton marks the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe Looney and linebacker Todd Davis. Coach Joe Judge noted Friday that Fulton's retirement was family and health-related.
"I would say specifically to Zach's situation, look Zach was doing a good job for us. He's a guy that I didn't want to see go; however, I respect his decision," Judge said, per a team transcript. "I'll let him speak completely for himself. I would say that a lot of these older vets, they're at a different point in their life with different things. Zach's a guy that started a business in the offseason, he just had his son. His family is down in Texas. This is an opportunity for him to get back."
Like Looney, Fulton's decision came after realizing his body couldn't stand up to the rigors of another season and perform as he hoped.
"Without going into everything, look, he indicated to us, hey listen, coming out of where he was last year, your body's in a different point than when you're younger," Judge added. "You get to the point to see do I think I have it for 16 games? And you have to respect when these guys look us in the eye and say, 'listen, I really wanted to see if I could push through it, but I don't think my body's at that point,' and you can leave this point in the game with your health."
A sixth-round pick by Kansas City in 2014, Fulton started 46 games in four seasons with the Chiefs before heading to Houston for three seasons. He started 44 games for the Texans, including all 16 last year.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old was a depth addition for New York this season, mostly seeing backup snaps and cross-training along the line during camp. The retirements of Fulton and Looney this week leave the Giants a little thin depth-wise along the line.
"We need depth on the line," Judge said. "It's our job to adjust and adapt, and make sure that we play with the players we have available at hand. We'll keep developing all the guys on our roster, that's always our number one mission. These young guys are going to get an opportunity to play a lot of ball this year, a lot of ball through practice and a lot of ball through preseason, a lot of opportunities. It's our job to make sure we put them in a position to take advantage of those opportunities going forward."
Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:
- The Buffalo Bills announced they have agreed to a six-year extension with star quarterback Josh Allen that will run through the 2028 season.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list, placed wide receiver J.J. Nelson on injured reserve and waived safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton.
- The Tennessee Titans removed linebacker Bud Dupree from the physically unable to perform list, activated defensive back Chris Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was in the building undergoing testing Friday but has not yet been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Gus Edwards was back at practice Friday, however, after landing on the COVID list on the same day as Jackson. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith left Ravens practice on a cart after suffering an apparent injury, per multiple reports. Coach John Harbaugh had no update on his status immediately after practice.
- The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle Miles Brown.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed receiver Aleva Hifo and released receiver Isaac Whitney.
- The Miami Dolphins signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced that Dante Fowler has been activated from the team's COVID-19 list, while wide receiver Jeff Badet has been waived/injured.
- The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has retired after over five years in the NFL. San Francisco also signed Davin Bellamy and activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and receiver Jauan Jennings from the reserve/COVID-19 list.