Roundup: Lions sign former Texans TE Darren Fells

Published: May 05, 2021
Detroit is welcoming one of its former tight ends back to the Motor City.

Veteran Darren Fells﻿, who played with the Lions in 2017, has agreed to a deal to return to the club, per the team. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday the deal is for one year.

Fells, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Texans. He appeared in 32 games (28 starts) and logged 55 receptions, 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.

An undrafted prospect out of UC Irvine in 2013, Fells has also spent previous stints with the Seahawks, Cardinals and Browns.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Raven Greene and linebacker Joe Jones.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. Safety Will Parks is also signing with the team, NFL Network's James Palmer, per a source.
  • Former Lions, 49ers and Raiders defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga is scheduled to visit with the Washington Football Team this week, Garafolo reported, per a source. Valoaga, who was waived in March, was a high-risk opt out for the 2020 season.
  • The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods after three seasons. The club also cut cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall﻿; center Adam Redmond﻿, defensive tackle Walter Palmore and defensive end Ladarius Hamilton﻿.

