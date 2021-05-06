Around the NFL

Lions waiving former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson

Published: May 05, 2021 at 08:18 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A tenure highlighted by promise and marked by injury, former second-round pick ﻿Kerryon Johnson﻿'s days in Detroit have come to a close.

Johnson is being waived by the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening.

Now, Johnson will hit the waiver wire after exiting a suddenly crowded Lions backfield led by ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ and also boasting free-agent addition ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and seventh-round draft pick ﻿Jermar Jefferson﻿.

After Detroit took Johnson at No. 43 overall in 2018, he was a breath of fresh air to a long-toothless Lions rushing attack. However, after rushing for 641 yards and a trio of touchdowns, Johnson's rookie season was cut to 10 weeks with a knee injury. Another knee injury held Johnson to just eight contests in 2019.

Last season, Johnson played in all 16 games for the first time, but started in only two and tallied a career-low 181 yards as Swift's promise and

﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ presence had dimmed Johnson's prospects.

Now, the 23-year-old Auburn product is bound for another ballclub and looking to re-start a career that looked pretty promising not that long ago.

Related Content

news

NFL informs teams they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to rookies at minicamps

With rookie minicamps set to commence shortly, the NFL informed all teams Wednesday night they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to all rookies, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

NFL clarifies clubs have no contractual obligation if players are injured working out away from team facility

The league reminded clubs on Wednesday that an injury sustained while a player is working out outside of team supervision in a location that isn't an NFL facility is considered a non-football injury, meaning the injury isn't covered by the standard contractual injury guarantee.  
news

49ers owner Jed York fine with keeping Trey Lance on bench for duration of Jimmy G deal if needed

The 49ers signaled that an end to the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ era is coming soon with the selection of QB Trey Lance. But if you ask the team's owner, it might not be as close as you'd think.
news

New Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva energized by prospect of blocking for Lamar Jackson

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva is staying in the AFC North and has switched sides of the most heated rivalry of the last two decades. Judging by his comments Wednesday, he can't wait to get started.
news

Roundup: Lions sign former Texans TE Darren Fells

Detroit is welcoming one of its former tight ends back to the Motor City. Plus, other news we're tracking around the NFL.
news

Cowboys release DT Antwaun Woods after three seasons

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, an undrafted prospect in 2016, has been released by Dallas. He appeared in 14 games (seven starts) in 2020.
news

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'He ain't budging' with the Packers

The man at the center of the Packers' previous QB kerfuffle, ﻿Brett Favre﻿, knows better than anyone how ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ feels, having been in a comparable situation. According to the HOFer, Rodgers is unlikely to back down. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman: 'Right now, there's no question that Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

The Vikings used a third-round pick on QB Kellen Mond. It wasn't a move that should threaten Kirk Cousins' job in the short term. GM Rick Spielman said the move simply followed Minnesota's draft board and he selected a talented player who can grow. 
news

Howie Roseman calls notion he veered from Eagles draft board 'ridiculous'

Embattled Super Bowl-winning GM Howie Roseman, even after a draft praised by many pundits, remained on the defensive when it was suggested he's using his personal board to make selections instead of the Eagles' composite.
news

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'I never really had any heart issues'

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell from a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft into the middle of the second round, where the Browns traded up to snag the versatile linebacker.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Joe Mixon's workload: 'He should be on the field every down'

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is another dynamic playmaker returning from injury in 2021, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sees him as a workhorse back going forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW