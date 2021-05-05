Cowboys release DT Antwaun Woods after three seasons

The draft has brought about the departure of a veteran starter in Dallas.

The Cowboys are releasing defensive tackle Antwaun Woods﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the release.

The move follows an 11-pick draft for the Cowboys that included eight defensive additions. Dallas selected two defensive tackles in last week's draft, spending a third-round pick on UCLA product Osa Odighizuwa and a sixth-round choice on Kentucky's Quinton Bohanna. A year earlier, Dallas spent a third-round pick on Oklahoma product Neville Gallimore﻿, who showed flashes of potential as a rookie in 2020.

In need of cap space, Dallas scanned its roster, saw its depth at defensive tackle (which also includes starter Trysten Hill﻿) and identified a way to save some money. Releasing Woods costs the Cowboys a reliable defensive tackle, but saves them $2.13 million in 2021, which was the final year of his deal, and doesn't add any dead cap to Dallas' 2021 total.