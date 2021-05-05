Around the NFL

Cowboys release DT Antwaun Woods after three seasons

Published: May 05, 2021 at 12:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The draft has brought about the departure of a veteran starter in Dallas.

The Cowboys are releasing defensive tackle Antwaun Woods﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the release.

The move follows an 11-pick draft for the Cowboys that included eight defensive additions. Dallas selected two defensive tackles in last week's draft, spending a third-round pick on UCLA product Osa Odighizuwa and a sixth-round choice on Kentucky's Quinton Bohanna. A year earlier, Dallas spent a third-round pick on Oklahoma product Neville Gallimore﻿, who showed flashes of potential as a rookie in 2020.

In need of cap space, Dallas scanned its roster, saw its depth at defensive tackle (which also includes starter Trysten Hill﻿) and identified a way to save some money. Releasing Woods costs the Cowboys a reliable defensive tackle, but saves them $2.13 million in 2021, which was the final year of his deal, and doesn't add any dead cap to Dallas' 2021 total.

Another candidate for such a release, should the Cowboys deem it necessary: receiver Cedrick Wilson﻿, whose contract nearly mirrors Woods' deal in that it is in its last year and doesn't account for any dead cap. We'll see what other moves await the Cowboys, who now have $9.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Related Content

news

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'He ain't budging' with the Packers

The man at the center of the Packers' previous QB kerfuffle, ﻿Brett Favre﻿, knows better than anyone how ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ feels, having been in a comparable situation. According to the HOFer, Rodgers is unlikely to back down. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman: 'Right now, there's no question that Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

The Vikings used a third-round pick on QB Kellen Mond. It wasn't a move that should threaten Kirk Cousins' job in the short term. GM Rick Spielman said the move simply followed Minnesota's draft board and he selected a talented player who can grow. 
news

Howie Roseman calls notion he veered from Eagles draft board 'ridiculous'

Embattled Super Bowl-winning GM Howie Roseman, even after a draft praised by many pundits, remained on the defensive when it was suggested he's using his personal board to make selections instead of the Eagles' composite.
news

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'I never really had any heart issues'

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell from a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft into the middle of the second round, where the Browns traded up to snag the versatile linebacker.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Joe Mixon's workload: 'He should be on the field every down'

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is another dynamic playmaker returning from injury in 2021, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sees him as a workhorse back going forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on injury recovery: I could play in a game right now

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gave a quick update on the rehab of his broken ankle, stating he could play in a football game a little more than seven months after sustaining the injury.
news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has every confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
news

Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their secondary Tuesday with the signing of former two-time Pro Bowler -- and division rival -- Casey Hayward. 
news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; could miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and could miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs starting LT visiting Colts; Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
