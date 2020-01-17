Roundup: Jags interview Ben McAdoo for OC job

Jacksonville is the first coordinator position for which McAdoo has interviewed in 2020, but his trail of interviews is intriguing. The former successor to Tom Coughlin in New York has now made suited stops at two organizations with direct connections to Coughlin, who spent three seasons in Jacksonville as executive VP of football operations before he was unceremoniously fired in December. Coughlin is now advising Rhule as he transitions from college to his first NFL head coaching job.