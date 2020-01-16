Ben McAdoo, Mike McCoy interview with Panthers

Matt Rhule is eyeing veteran coaches for his staff.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday former NFL head coaches Ben McAdoo and Mike McCoy are interviewing for positions with the Carolina Panthers, per sources informed of the situation.

The Athletic's Joe Person was first to report the development.

Rhule seeking out experienced coaches is a no-brainer. Last week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported former New York Giants coach and Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin is advising Rhule with his adjustment to the pros.

The Panthers tabbed Joe Brady this week fresh off LSU's national championship win to be their next offensive coordinator. Rhule and Brady were immediately linked in initial coaching carousel buzz. Al Holcomb, who coached for the Browns in 2019, will serve as the defensive run game coordinator.

While it is unclear which role(s) McAdoo and McCoy are interviewing for, it is pertinent to note Rhule has not yet made a QBs coach hire.

Either job would be an intriguing option for the role, considering the Panthers QB room remains in flux heading into the offseason.

McAdoo's tenure as the Giants head coach lasted just under two seasons. Adding to a 2-10 start during the 2017 campaign, McAdoo famously mishandled the benching of Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith. He finished with a 13-15 record. McAdoo hasn't worked for an NFL team since.

The Chargers parted ways with the McCoy after a 27-37 regular-season record and 1-1 record in the postseason in four seasons. McCoy served as offensive coordinator for the Broncos (2017) and Cardinals (2018) before his termination from both gigs. Joining the Panthers would be a homecoming for McCoy, who was on the coaching staff for eight years, including for the team's Super Bowl XXXVIII berth.