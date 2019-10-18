Roundup: Giants' Barkley, Engram off injury report

Saquon Barkley is unofficially back.
The Giants removed the injury designation for their star running back in Friday's team report. Barkley, who's been sidelined since Week 3 with an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice this week.
Still, New York coach Pat Shurmur remained coy about whether Barkley will actually play.
"He's available," Shurmur told reporters. "We'll see if he's back. If he is, he'll be ready to go. I just choose not to tell you right now."
Shurmur used similar rhetoric with tight end Evan Engram, who was also full-go in practice after missing last week's game against the Patriots with a knee injury. The second-year coach wouldn't commit to playing Engram either.
"I'm not trying to play a game here," Shurmur said.
Expect that Barkley and Engram will be Sunday versus the Cardinals. It would be a welcome sight for Daniel Jones and a Giants offense that has been without several starters. Running back Wayne Gallman and defensive lineman Olsen Pierre, both of whom were out with concussions, were full participants as well Friday.
The Giants ruled out wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion).
Here is other news we're monitoring Friday:
- The Atlanta Falcons announced cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters, whom Baltimore traded for earlier this week, will "play a lot" this weekend versus the Seahawks. "He's looked great," Harbaugh said. "... Our coaches have done a great job of getting him up to speed."
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was limited Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team activated cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to the 53-player roster.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) will not play Sunday versus the Raiders. Wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) is questionable and Geronimo Allison (concussion) is doubtful.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced tight end David Morgan will undergo season-ending surgery. The fourth-year tight end had not appeared in a game this year after having knee surgery in the offseason.
- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is doubtful to play against Tennessee, while kicker Michael Badgley is questionable. L.A. ruled out safety Nasir Adderley, running back Justin Jackson and defensive linemen Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are questionable to play vs. Buffalo.
- The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was a full participant all week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Amani Oruwarlye (knee) have been ruled out vs. Vikings. Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable.
- Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) have been ruled out vs. 49ers. Cornerback Josh Norman (thigh/hand) is questionable.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay anticipates running backTodd Gurley and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play vs. the Falcons. Running back Malcolm Brown is doubtful.
- Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Packers. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) has been ruled out.
- New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity, as did cornerbacks Nate Hairston (knee) and Daryl Roberts (ankle). Left guard Alex Lewis sat out practice with a neck injury.
- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle) will be a game-day decision for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday against the Redskins.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (hip) and defensive end Justin Houston (calf) are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans. Safety Malik Hooker (knee) is doubtful.
- The following Dallas Cowboys are questionable to play against Philadelphia: WR Randall Cobb (back), T La'el Collins (knee), WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep), CB Byron Jones (hamstring), C Joe Looney (back), G Zack Martin (back, ankle) and T Tyron Smith (ankle).