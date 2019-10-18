Packers rule out WR Davante Adams vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers will once again be without star receiver Davante Adams and could be very shorthanded in the wideout corps.

Coach Matt LaFleur ruled out the receiver for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Adams has missed the past two games while dealing with a turf toe injury suffered late in Week 4.

Adams isn't the only Packers receiver who could be out. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) also might miss Week 7.

"We've got 48 hours, so we've got time to see if they'll come around," LaFleur said Friday.

If all three miss, Aaron Rodgers will lean on Allen Lazard, who came up big down the stretch Monday night, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd against the Raiders.