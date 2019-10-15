Little-known Allen Lazard comes up clutch for Packers

Overlooked in a sea of controversial penalties and subsequent outrage, the Green Bay Packers' win Monday evening over the Detroit Lions also saw the out-of-nowhere emergence of receiver Allen Lazard.

With Davante Adams out with turf toe before the game and Geronimo Allison (head/chest) removed during the game, Aaron Rodgers' receiving corps turned into a cupboard bare of experience.

With just one NFL catch for all of seven yards under his belt, Lazard came on as the unlikely underdog hero.

All four of his catches came in a fourth-quarter rally, as he tallied 65 yards with his first catch a 35-yard touchdown to bring the Pack within two and his next three coming on the final drive to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.

"With Davante out and Geronimo goes down, we finally get Allen in the game, and that's what he does," Rodgers told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "He's been doing it in practice a bunch. Good to see him finally get an opportunity to make some big plays."

In the latest example of Rodgers magic in the final stanza, it was also the latest situation in which the future Hall of Fame quarterback got it done with a previously unknown receiver.

This time around, it was Rodgers who lobbied for the former undrafted wideout, who had one reception for seven yards in his rookie season of 2018.

"I may have put in a good word there in the fourth quarter to get him some opportunities," Rodgers said.

Lending a more improbable note to Lazard's tale is that he was actually cut by the Packers on Sept. 1. Once he cleared waivers, the team brought him back to the practice squad and he was shortly promoted to the active roster ahead of the season opener.

Six weeks later he was a key contributor to a 23-22 win and a 5-1 start for the first-place Packers.

While the Packers ended Monday night with a win, Lazard also left with some confidence if he's called on again.

"I honestly just believed in myself," Lazard said. "I knew what my capabilities were. I know the talent that I have, I know the production that I produced before. It's a different stage, but it's the same to me."