Around the NFL

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 03:31 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon.

The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fisher might even end up where he started and recently departed. The Chiefs, which released the eighth-year veteran just before free agency, have explored the possibility of bringing Fisher back, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Kansas City cut ties with Patrick Mahomes﻿' blindside protector in March because of cap issues coupled with his health.

Fisher will be sidelined several months after suffering a torn Achilles in January's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs effectively replaced him on Friday by trading for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, whom Rapoport noted will play left tackle in K.C.

Here's other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Friday:

Related Content

news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
news

George Paton says Kyle Fuller signing 'a big bonus' for Broncos: 'We don't have to reach' in draft

The Bears cutting CB Kyle Fuller for cap reasons last month will directly influence the Broncos' decisions ahead of next week's draft. Without a glaring need in the secondary, it gives GM George Paton the flexibility to maneuver or take the best player available in the draft. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'excited and energized' by offensive line changes

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away three starting offensive linemen, but general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited about the young potential set to be unlocked with opportunity.
news

Cards GM Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald's retirement decision 'does not affect our draft plans' at WR

If Larry Fitzgerald ends his Hall of Fame career, it could make wide receiver one of the positions that Cardinals GM Steve Keim adds depth to during next week's draft. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW