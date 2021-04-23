Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon.

The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fisher might even end up where he started and recently departed. The Chiefs, which released the eighth-year veteran just before free agency, have explored the possibility of bringing Fisher back, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Kansas City cut ties with Patrick Mahomes﻿' blindside protector in March because of cap issues coupled with his health.

Fisher will be sidelined several months after suffering a torn Achilles in January's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs effectively replaced him on Friday by trading for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, whom Rapoport noted will play left tackle in K.C.