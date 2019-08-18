Around the NFL

Roundup: Falcons OT McGary to begin rehab process

Published: Aug 18, 2019 at 07:36 AM
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Kaleb McGary is set to resume football activities soon.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie right tackle will begin doing individual work this week, coach Dan Quinn announced Sunday.

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure last month and has missed three preseason matchups.

The first-round pick has not been cleared for contact and the team will put McGary through its entire rehab program.

"The first part is, like today, participating in the walkthrough," Quinn said per the team's official site. "And then he'll get a good bit of the field work with Marty [Lauzon] and the athletic performance staff. And then once that's good, we'll be out a couple of weeks, make sure the conditioning is right. And then back into individual [drills], and then you get back into team [drills]. So we really stay strict to the policy we put into place for the guys to return to it. We just don't back off of it, especially if you've been out for, in his case, two weeks.

"It's a good sign that he had such a good report. But, like all players, we're going to do the right thing and make sure nothing comes up."

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

  1. The New England Patriots released wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Inman's agent requested to be let go on the heels of Josh Gordonbeing conditionally reinstated by the NFL.
  1. The Washington Redskins signed free-agent linebacker Gary Johnson and defensive lineman Khairi Clark, the team announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive end Myles Humphrey and defensive back DeJuan Neal.
  1. The Green Bay Packers are holding quarterback Aaron Rodgers (back tightness) out of practice as a precaution, per team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.
  1. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams suffered a broken rib in Saturday night's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The injury is not considered a long-term ailment, per Rapoport.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released linebacker Paul Worrilow. The seven-year vet tore his ACL last summer but was re-signed by Philly after the 2018 season.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts announced wide receiver Daurice Fountain underwent successful ankle surgery and will be out for the season.
  1. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Chris Clark was carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
  1. The Los Angeles Rams announced linebacker Micah Kiser will undergo surgery on his injured pectoral and be out indefinitely. Kiser has been starting at inside linebacker.
  1. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch was removed from Sunday's preseason game against the Vikings after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from cornerback Holton Hill, who was subsequently ejected. Lynch walked off the field under his own power. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said afterward Lynch was in the concussion protocol.
