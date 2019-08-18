Seahawks QB Paxton Lynch in concussion protocol

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch is in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Vikings cornerback Holton Hill. Lynch was down for a while before walking off under his own power in Sunday's preseason game in Minnesota.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said afterward Lynch was still being examined.

"He felt like he was OK but he's still got to pass those tests," Carroll said.

Hill was ejected for the hit, which came with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The second-year corner is already suspended for eight games this season for both substance abuse and violating league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Lynch has been battling for the Seahawks' backup job with Geno Smith, who's been out with a knee injury. Second-year QB J.T. Barrett, signed just last week by Seattle, finished out the 25-16 loss. The Seahawks signed Lynch in January after the 2016 first-round pick went without a team for the 2018 season.