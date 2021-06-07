Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back.

The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the deal.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Jefferson hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2019. The Ravens released the 29-year-old last February. He did not play in 2020.

After going undrafted in 2013, Jefferson spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before signing in Baltimore in 2017. In seven seasons, the strong safety has compiled 451 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four INTs.