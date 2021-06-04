Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

Injuries may have stymied Malik Hooker's career, but teams continue to show interest in the young safety's potential.
The former Colts defensive back visited with the Steelers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.
Hooker, 25, has also visited with the Dolphins and Cowboys this offseason.
The Ohio State product's time in the NFL has been tumultuous, to say the least. Since being drafted 15th overall in 2017, Hooker has had two promising seasons bookended by devastating injuries.
Hooker's 2020 campaign ended after he tore his Achilles in a Week 2 win over the Vikings. During his rookie year, he appeared in seven games before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7.
When healthy, Hooker has been solid, tallying 95 tackles, seven passes defensed and four interceptions combined during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He also started 27 games in that span.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:
- New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton is dealing with plantar fasciitis, per Rapoport. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Becton is dealing with a foot injury and the team requested he stay off his feet. Becton is expected to need just a few weeks of recovery and no surgery, Rapoport added. Receiver Denzel Mims has been dealing with a non-COVID illness but is expected to practice, Saleh said.