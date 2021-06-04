Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for cornerbacks from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain.
Minnesota announced it has agreed to terms with Bashaud Breeland, who started 32 games over the past two seasons with the Chiefs. That includes a pair of Super Bowl runs and a championship. The one-year deal is worth up to $4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Breeland is coming off a solid 2020 campaign. Following a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, he played even better than when helping Kansas City win a title the previous season.
The 29-year-old Breeland should fit in as a useful boundary corner in Minnesota, which revamped its secondary after having one of the league's worst pass defenses last year. The Vikings subsequently parted ways with multiple starters while adding Patrick Peterson, Parry Nickerson and Xavier Woods and bringing back Mackensie Alexander.
Minnesota marks the fourth stop for Breeland (Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City), who has 14 career interceptions and 81 passes defensed while starting 88 of 94 regular-season games.