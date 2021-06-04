Around the NFL

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

Published: Jun 04, 2021 at 06:38 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Vikings have been shopping for cornerbacks from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain.

Minnesota announced it has agreed to terms with ﻿Bashaud Breeland﻿, who started 32 games over the past two seasons with the Chiefs. That includes a pair of Super Bowl runs and a championship. The one-year deal is worth up to $4 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Breeland is coming off a solid 2020 campaign. Following a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse, he played even better than when helping Kansas City win a title the previous season.

The 29-year-old Breeland should fit in as a useful boundary corner in Minnesota, which revamped its secondary after having one of the league's worst pass defenses last year. The Vikings subsequently parted ways with multiple starters while adding ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿, ﻿Parry Nickerson﻿ and ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ and bringing back ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿.

Minnesota marks the fourth stop for Breeland (Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City), who has 14 career interceptions and 81 passes defensed while starting 88 of 94 regular-season games.

