Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 04:50 PM

Roundup: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery placed on active/PUP list

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Philadelphia will be without Alshon Jeffery to begin training camp.

The Eagles announced Tuesday that the veteran receiver has been placed on the active/PUP list.

If Jeffery, 30, isn't cleared to play before the start of the season, the club can place him on the reserve/PUP list. If that happens, he would have to remain sidelined for at least the first six weeks.

The veteran wideout suffered a foot injury in Week 14 that landed him on injured reserve and cause him to miss the rest of the season and the team's wild-card playoff matchup against the Seahawks. His absence left a noticeable hole in an already depleted WR corps.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

  • Former two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe and fellow defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford have been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Dallas Cowboys. Crawford missed most of last season due to a hip injury, while Poe, who joined Dallas in the offseason, is recovering from torn quadriceps.
  • The Carolina Panthers are placing punter Michael Palardy (torn ACL) on the reserve/non-football injury list, effectively ending his season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.

Palardy sustained the injury to his kicking leg during the offseason but hoped to kick through it, Pelissero added. The 28-year-old, who played all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, will now have surgery with the hope of making a return in 2021. Palardy has been with the club since 2016.

The team later announced Palardy's designation. Carolina also announced offensive lineman Greg Little (knee) will begin camp on the active/PUP list, UDFA OL Branden Bowen will be on the active/reserve list with a non-football illness and OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty has been waived.

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract. He played 15 games for Washington in 2019, and spent his first three seasons occupying the Eagles backfield.
  • The Miami Dolphins have placed cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) on the active/PUP list. He was placed on injured reserve in October.
  • The Indianapolis Colts placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, and defensive ends Jegs Jegede and Kemoko Turay on the active/PUP. Turay suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 and was placed on IR October 14. The team also released tight end Matt Lengel.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed former Bills offensive lineman Garrett McGhin off waivers.
  • The San Francisco 49ers announced a plethora of roster moves:

Exclusive rights free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signed his one-year tender. Defensive linemen Ronald Blair III, Kentavius Street and Jullian Taylor﻿; receiver Shawn Poindexter and center Weston Richburg have been placed on the active/PUP list. Defensive back D.J. Reed Jr. and receiver Deebo Samuel have been placed on the active/non-football injury List. General manager John lynch said earlier that Samuel "may miss some games." Linebacker Joey Alfieri, cornerback Jermaine Kelly, safety Derrick Kindred, offensive lineman Ray Smith and quarterback Broc Rutteer have been waived. Receiver Chris Finke was placed on the waived/non-football Injury list, and defensive lineman Willie Henry Jr. landed on the waived/non-football illness list.

  • Vic Beasley, who signed a one-year deal with the Titans, was placed on the reserve/did not report list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Related Content

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline

Bruce Arians is following every precaution necessary during the ongoing pandemic, but he refuses to allow it to keep him from coaching in his usual style.
Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'
news

Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high-road when probed about the disgruntled player.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Titans place first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Isaiah Wilson was selected No. 29 overall out of Georgia. The team has yet to announce the signing of his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick QB Joe Burrow

The No. 1 overall pick is under contract. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms Tuesday on his four-year rookie contract.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs ball during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

49ers GM: Deebo Samuel 'may miss some games' to start season

When Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot back in June, the receiver suggested he'd be back in 10 weeks, before the season kicked off. The San Francisco 49ers brass isn't as optimistic.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Chiefs 26-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Bears he'll opt out of 2020 season

Eddie Goldman's second year of his four-year contract extension will have to wait. The Bears defensive tackle has informed the team he plans to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season
news

List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, agreed to on July 24, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who are the players to opt out of the season so far?
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Rivera says Alex Smith would factor into QB equation if cleared

Alex Smith didn't pass his physical Monday as the Washington Football Team placed the quarterback on the active/physically unable to perform list. New coach Ron Rivera, however, isn't dismissing Smith's ability to return to the fray this season. 
Telesco: 'We have two opponents' -- COVID-19 and opposing team
news

Telesco: 'We have two opponents' -- COVID-19 and opposing team

The message from many coaches and general managers, including Chargers GM Tom Telesco, is clear: The battle against the virus won't be won in one week or month. It will be a year-long fight. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL