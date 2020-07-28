Roundup: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery placed on active/PUP list

Philadelphia will be without Alshon Jeffery to begin training camp.

The Eagles announced Tuesday that the veteran receiver has been placed on the active/PUP list.

If Jeffery, 30, isn't cleared to play before the start of the season, the club can place him on the reserve/PUP list. If that happens, he would have to remain sidelined for at least the first six weeks.

The veteran wideout suffered a foot injury in Week 14 that landed him on injured reserve and cause him to miss the rest of the season and the team's wild-card playoff matchup against the Seahawks. His absence left a noticeable hole in an already depleted WR corps.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

Former two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe and fellow defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford have been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Dallas Cowboys. Crawford missed most of last season due to a hip injury, while Poe, who joined Dallas in the offseason, is recovering from torn quadriceps.

The Carolina Panthers are placing punter Michael Palardy (torn ACL) on the reserve/non-football injury list, effectively ending his season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.

Palardy sustained the injury to his kicking leg during the offseason but hoped to kick through it, Pelissero added. The 28-year-old, who played all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, will now have surgery with the hope of making a return in 2021. Palardy has been with the club since 2016.

The team later announced Palardy's designation. Carolina also announced offensive lineman Greg Little (knee) will begin camp on the active/PUP list, UDFA OL Branden Bowen will be on the active/reserve list with a non-football illness and OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty has been waived.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract. He played 15 games for Washington in 2019, and spent his first three seasons occupying the Eagles backfield.

The Miami Dolphins have placed cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) on the active/PUP list. He was placed on injured reserve in October.

The Indianapolis Colts placed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, and defensive ends Jegs Jegede and Kemoko Turay on the active/PUP. Turay suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 and was placed on IR October 14. The team also released tight end Matt Lengel.

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed former Bills offensive lineman Garrett McGhin off waivers.

The San Francisco 49ers announced a plethora of roster moves:

Exclusive rights free agent cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signed his one-year tender. Defensive linemen Ronald Blair III, Kentavius Street and Jullian Taylor﻿; receiver Shawn Poindexter and center Weston Richburg have been placed on the active/PUP list. Defensive back D.J. Reed Jr. and receiver Deebo Samuel have been placed on the active/non-football injury List. General manager John lynch said earlier that Samuel "may miss some games." Linebacker Joey Alfieri, cornerback Jermaine Kelly, safety Derrick Kindred, offensive lineman Ray Smith and quarterback Broc Rutteer have been waived. Receiver Chris Finke was placed on the waived/non-football Injury list, and defensive lineman Willie Henry Jr. landed on the waived/non-football illness list.