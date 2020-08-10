Roundup: DE Alex Okafor agrees to restructured deal with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' cap gymnastics continue.

Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who ended his first season in K.C. with a Super Bowl ring, recently signed a restructured contract that clears over $2 million off the team's cap in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.

Okafor is now set to make a max of $4.96M this year, which includes $860K in per-game roster bonuses and $2M in incentives, Pelissero added. The deal will make the 29-year-old a free agent next March.

After beginning his career with the Cardinals before playing with the Saints for a pair of seasons, Okafor signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Chiefs last March. He recorded 22 tackles and five sacks in 10 games (nine starts) in 2019; he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pec in Week 15.

Okafor's deal is the latest money-saving move Kansas City has executed this offseason. Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark's deal was restructured in March, and, in April, the team re-signed receiver Sammy Watkins after he agreed to take a pay cut, a decision the wideout expressed on Sunday that he's more than content with.

