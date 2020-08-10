Roundup: DE Alex Okafor agrees to restructured deal with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' cap gymnastics continue.
Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who ended his first season in K.C. with a Super Bowl ring, recently signed a restructured contract that clears over $2 million off the team's cap in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.
Okafor is now set to make a max of $4.96M this year, which includes $860K in per-game roster bonuses and $2M in incentives, Pelissero added. The deal will make the 29-year-old a free agent next March.
After beginning his career with the Cardinals before playing with the Saints for a pair of seasons, Okafor signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Chiefs last March. He recorded 22 tackles and five sacks in 10 games (nine starts) in 2019; he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pec in Week 15.
Okafor's deal is the latest money-saving move Kansas City has executed this offseason. Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark's deal was restructured in March, and, in April, the team re-signed receiver Sammy Watkins after he agreed to take a pay cut, a decision the wideout expressed on Sunday that he's more than content with.
Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- The New England Patriots also hosted free agents tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per informed sources. Rapoport added that if all goes well with COVID-19 testing and physicals, the Pats plan to sign both. A fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2017, Leggett spent last season with the Bucs after being claimed off waivers; he last played in 2018 when he appeared in 15 games and recorded 14 receptions for 114 yards and a TD. Kilgo, a former 2016 Broncos sixth-rounder, signed with the Lions last season but sat out the entire year with an injury. Prior to that, Kilgo spent time with the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Pats; he was with the team when they won Super Bowl LI.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have waived linebacker Cam Smith with a non-football injury. Smith announced on Saturday that he will need open-heart surgery and will miss the 2020 season. The move Monday is a procedural move for Smith to go on season-ending injured reserve as he prepares for surgery, Pelissero reported.
- The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have been awarded tight end Nate Wieting off waivers from the Browns.
- The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed rookie guard Jovahn Fair and, in a corresponding move, waived cornerback Jameson Houston.
- Free-agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth plans to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent Brett Tessler. The team later announced the move. An undrafted prospect out of South Carolina in 2018, Stallworth, 24, spent the last two seasons as a rotational player for the Saints.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced rookie running back Bronson Rechsteiner has been waived. An undrafted free agent out of Kennesaw State, Rechsteiner's signing drew some notice as he's the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, who were longtime professional wrestlers in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However Rechsteiner making the team was a long shot considering the Ravens have Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.
- The Tennessee Titans have placed linebacker Josh Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Seattle Seahawks announced a pair of moves on Monday: They waived cornerback Brian Allen and running back Anthony Jones.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they've waived/injured rookie wide receiver Travis Jonsen.