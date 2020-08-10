Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 07:39 AM

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Money isn't everything for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Happiness and comfort in familial surroundings top the charts.

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

"I think I've made enough money," Watkins said, via the Kansas City Star. "I mean ... I love more money, but as far as being smart and educated on this team, knowing that you gotta pay Pat (Mahomes), you gotta pay Chris (Jones), you got a lot of guys you gotta pay. For me to take a contract like I did was a blessing.

"Really just showing the world it's not all about money. This is my happy place. Why not take a smaller contract and come out and play with the guys I've been playing with?"

Andy Reid's presence has been key for Watkins, who noted during Super Bowl week that he'd consider taking a pay cut to remain in K.C. The atmosphere Reid sustains has brought comfort to Watkins and many other Chiefs players.

Taking a pay cut doesn't mean Watkins views himself as a lesser part of the offense. On the contrary, the former first-round pick is still seeking to be the best version of himself both on and off the field.

"I think every receiver or any player wants to go out there and do well and score touchdowns or catch as many balls as you possibly can and get the yards. Myself, I want those types of things," Watkins said. "Now, do I have to be mad or angry at the guys who are going out there and getting it? No. I love my guys. I love to see guys go out there balling. It's my job and my duty to serve others as well as they serve me.

"As a receiver, yeah, of course, I want more balls and would love to have more balls. But that's not my focus. My focus is getting the win and going out there and having fun."

Staying with a franchise built for long-term success is the best way to keep having fun.

Related Content

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy
news

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Washington head coach Ron Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Alex Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Releasing Guice was in Washington's 'best interest'

Washington swiftly moved on from Derrius Guice on Friday after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges. During a video conference Monday, coach Ron Rivera explained the decision.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Lions OC wants Kenny Golladay to dominate like Hopkins, Thomas

Kenny Golladay is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns. After the young wideout generated back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the Lions want to see Golladay hit another level.
Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL