Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

Money isn't everything for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins. Happiness and comfort in familial surroundings top the charts.

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

"I think I've made enough money," Watkins said, via the Kansas City Star. "I mean ... I love more money, but as far as being smart and educated on this team, knowing that you gotta pay Pat (Mahomes), you gotta pay Chris (Jones), you got a lot of guys you gotta pay. For me to take a contract like I did was a blessing.

"Really just showing the world it's not all about money. This is my happy place. Why not take a smaller contract and come out and play with the guys I've been playing with?"

Andy Reid's presence has been key for Watkins, who noted during Super Bowl week that he'd consider taking a pay cut to remain in K.C. The atmosphere Reid sustains has brought comfort to Watkins and many other Chiefs players.

Taking a pay cut doesn't mean Watkins views himself as a lesser part of the offense. On the contrary, the former first-round pick is still seeking to be the best version of himself both on and off the field.

"I think every receiver or any player wants to go out there and do well and score touchdowns or catch as many balls as you possibly can and get the yards. Myself, I want those types of things," Watkins said. "Now, do I have to be mad or angry at the guys who are going out there and getting it? No. I love my guys. I love to see guys go out there balling. It's my job and my duty to serve others as well as they serve me.

"As a receiver, yeah, of course, I want more balls and would love to have more balls. But that's not my focus. My focus is getting the win and going out there and having fun."