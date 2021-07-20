Around the NFL

Roundup: Chiefs re-signing pass rusher Alex Okafor to one-year deal 

Published: Jul 20, 2021 at 01:55 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another veteran defender has landed a home ahead of training camps opening.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported free-agent pass rusher ﻿Alex Okafor﻿ is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, per sources informed of the situation.

Okafor spent the past two seasons in K.C. His 2019 campaign was cut short by injury, and the edge rusher played in just 11 regular-season games due to injury in 2020. In two seasons with the Chiefs, Okafor has compiled eight total sacks and 38 tackles.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Okafor spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and two years with the New Orleans Saints before joining K.C.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl roster remains stocked, with edge rusher opposite Frank Clark one of Kansas City's few needs ahead of training camp. Okafor plugs a hole as a rotational pass rusher with whom the coaching staff is comfortable and knows innately.

As we speed toward most training camps opening in a week, we expect additional veterans to grab seats ahead of the 2021 season ramping up.

Other news and notes we're tracking Tuesday:

  • The Los Angeles Rams waived wide receiver ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿. The 25-year-old played a role as a kick and punt returner the last two years in L.A. His release comes on the same day the Rams learned that starting running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2021 campaign. 
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars announced it signed three rookies: RB ﻿Travis Etienne﻿, CB Tyson Campbell and OL Walker Little. The Jaguars' entire 2021 draft class is now inked.
  • The Buffalo Bills signed No. 93 overall pick Spencer Brown. The Northern Iowa offensive tackle is expected to start the season as a reserve lineman. 
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed third-round offensive lineman Ben Cleveland to his rookie deal. Cleveland was selected one pick after Brown.

