Roundup: Chiefs re-signing pass rusher Alex Okafor to one-year deal 

Another veteran defender has landed a home ahead of training camps opening.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported free-agent pass rusher ﻿Alex Okafor﻿ is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, per sources informed of the situation.

Okafor spent the past two seasons in K.C. His 2019 campaign was cut short by injury, and the edge rusher played in just 11 regular-season games due to injury in 2020. In two seasons with the Chiefs, Okafor has compiled eight total sacks and 38 tackles.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Okafor spent four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and two years with the New Orleans Saints before joining K.C.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl roster remains stocked, with edge rusher opposite Frank Clark one of Kansas City's few needs ahead of training camp. Okafor plugs a hole as a rotational pass rusher with whom the coaching staff is comfortable and knows innately.