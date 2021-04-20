Roundup: Panthers expected to sign ex-Titans DT DaQuan Jones

The Panthers are looking to add to the defensive line ahead of next week's draft.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is visiting Carolina, and the Panthers are expected to sign him to a one-year contract, per a source informed of the situation.
Jones, a former fourth-round pick in 2014, has spent his entire career in Tennessee. The underrated defensive lineman can be a versatile space eater. A run-stuffer, Jones compiled 235 career tackles and nine sacks over 99 games with the Titans.
One remaining need for the Panthers was adding depth alongside Derrick Brown in the interior of the defensive line. With few stand-out options in the draft, snagging a solid veteran like Jones at this stage should benefit a young defense.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin, presumably filling their need for a backup QB. Griffin, 31, spent the 2020 season as a third-stringer behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert; the Tulane product has been with the franchise since 2015.
- The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of offensive tackle D.J. Fluker. The news comes less than a day after the former first-round pick broke the news in a tweet.
- The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. Gipson started all 16 games in 2020, compiling 66 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.