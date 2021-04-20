Around the NFL

Roundup: Panthers expected to sign ex-Titans DT DaQuan Jones

Published: Apr 20, 2021 at 08:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Panthers are looking to add to the defensive line ahead of next week's draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is visiting Carolina, and the Panthers are expected to sign him to a one-year contract, per a source informed of the situation.

Jones, a former fourth-round pick in 2014, has spent his entire career in Tennessee. The underrated defensive lineman can be a versatile space eater. A run-stuffer, Jones compiled 235 career tackles and nine sacks over 99 games with the Titans.

One remaining need for the Panthers was adding depth alongside Derrick Brown in the interior of the defensive line. With few stand-out options in the draft, snagging a solid veteran like Jones at this stage should benefit a young defense.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin﻿, presumably filling their need for a backup QB. Griffin, 31, spent the 2020 season as a third-stringer behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert﻿; the Tulane product has been with the franchise since 2015.
  • The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of offensive tackle D.J. Fluker﻿. The news comes less than a day after the former first-round pick broke the news in a tweet.
  • The Chicago Bears have re-signed safety ﻿Tashaun Gipson﻿ to a one-year contract. Gipson started all 16 games in 2020, compiling 66 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers re-sign vet backup QB Ryan Griffin

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they re-signed Ryan Griffin, giving Tom Brady some company in the QB room.
news

Steelers sign HC Mike Tomlin to three-year extension

The Steelers announced Tuesday morning that they have signed longtime head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'certainly want to improve our defensive football team' in draft

For clubs drafting out of the top 10, the best defensive players getting pushed down the board could be a boon. The Cowboys, sitting at No. 10 overall, could be the biggest beneficiary depending on how the draft unfolds.
news

Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed retiring from NFL

Jordan Reed made his comeback in 2020. Now the former Pro Bowler, who battled an array of injuries, is walking away from the NFL with no regrets.
news

Dolphins receiving calls from teams interested in pick No. 6 in 2021 NFL Draft

The Dolphins, participants in two trades involving first-round picks in the lead-up to this month's talent selection, have received calls from teams looking to trade up to the sixth-overall pick, Ian Rapoports. Miami is considering such a move out of the spot.
news

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
news

Deshaun Watson lawyer files response to 22 lawsuits against Texans QB

The attorney for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ issued a response Monday in Harris County (Texas) District Court to the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson denying allegations and claims made against him and requesting a trial by jury.
news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year won't be returning to the gridiron in 2021. ﻿Alex Smith﻿ announced his retirement Monday in an Instagram post.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW