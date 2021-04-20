Roundup: Panthers expected to sign ex-Titans DT DaQuan Jones

The Panthers are looking to add to the defensive line ahead of next week's draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is visiting Carolina, and the Panthers are expected to sign him to a one-year contract, per a source informed of the situation.

Jones, a former fourth-round pick in 2014, has spent his entire career in Tennessee. The underrated defensive lineman can be a versatile space eater. A run-stuffer, Jones compiled 235 career tackles and nine sacks over 99 games with the Titans.

One remaining need for the Panthers was adding depth alongside Derrick Brown in the interior of the defensive line. With few stand-out options in the draft, snagging a solid veteran like Jones at this stage should benefit a young defense.

