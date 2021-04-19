Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Around the NFL

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM
Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue.

The New York Giants announced it signed the running back on Monday.

Platzgummer spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

At 6-foot and 198 pounds, Platzgummer joined the New York practice squad after playing five seasons for the Swarco Raiders Tirol, an American football club based in Austria.

Last year when joining the Giants, Platzgummer compared his size to that of ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿.

"I admit I am really excited and I know it's a huge challenge, but I'm not intimidate," he said at the time. "There's guys in the NFL my size. I get inspiration from Christian McCaffrey who is no bigger than I am. I am looking forward to it."

Now the RB will stick around in New York for at least one more season.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:

  • Indianapolis Colts receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ and safety ﻿George Odum﻿ signed their restricted free agent tenders. Neither Pascal nor Odum has missed a game in their three seasons with the club. Pascal racked up a career-high 629 receiving yards on 44 catches in 2020, adding five touchdowns. A special teams stud, Odum logged 21 tackles en route to his first All-Pro nod.
  • The New York Jets signed tight end Daniel Brown. The 28-year-old TE has spent the last two seasons with New York, hauling in nine catches for 103 yards and a score.

