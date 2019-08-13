Roundup: Bucs sign ex-Broncos safety Darian Stewart

With a dearth of healthy options at the position, the Bucs signed one-time Pro Bowler Darian Stewart on Tuesday, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed.
Stewart was a starter in the Denver Broncos defensive backfield the last four seasons -- in 2018 as a free safety and the previous three as a strong safety.
Across a nine-year career, Stewart has played 130 games with 91 starts, playing for the St. Louis Rams, Ravens and Broncos. He earned a 2016 Pro Bowl trip when he tallied 68 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed and he was also a starter on the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl championship squad.
Stewart, 31, will be looked on to provide an immediate relief to a safety position that has been jinxed by a relentless string of injuries. Safeties D'Cota Dixon and Orion Stewart have already been placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay. Justin Evans, a starter last season, is on the active/physically unable to perform list. Rookie Mike Edwards is out with a hamstring strain following a start against the Steelers in the preseason opener. Kentrell Brice left the Steelers game with an ankle injury, though he's still practicing. And on and on it has gone for Tampa Bay.
Stewart will join rookies Micah Abernathy and John Battle, who were signed this week, as they look to rescue a troubled position for the Bucs and stay healthy, above all else.
In a corresponding move with Stewart's signing, rookie defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo was waived.
Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:
- The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they have waived receiver Emanuel Hall. Hall was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri.
- A pair of roster moves were announced by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, as they signed defensive tackle Aziz Shittu and waived safety Blake Countess with an injury settlement.
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is likely to miss Tuesday's practice with a contusion, coach Mike Tomlin said.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns left Tuesday's practice early and had his ankle taped. "I have no updates," Carolina coach Ron Rivera told the media following practice in regards to his first-round draft pick's injury.
- The Oakland Raiders announced on Tuesday the signings of defensive back Makinton Dorleant and cornerback Joshua Holsey, while waiving defensive back Hamp Cheevers and punter Johnny Townsend.
- Running back Derrius Guice (ACL, hamstring) has yet to be fully cleared to play, Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. He has been at practices, but Gruden said he's not sure if Guice will play in the preseason. Gruden added that wide receiver Trey Quinn missed practice with a thumb injury, but he doesn't think it will be long-term. Receiver Paul Richardson also missed practice with a quad injury.
- Tight end George Kittle did not take part in San Francisco 49ers practice on Tuesday due to calf tightness.
- The New York Jets bolstered their ailing cornerback corps on Tuesday, signing former Cardinals and Bears corner Marcus Cooper. New York waived tight end Nick Truesdell in a corresponding move.
- The New York Giants made a handful of moves on Tuesday: they signed tight end Jake Powell, placed receiver Amba Etta-Tawo (torn Achilles) on injured reserve, waived/injured tight end Isaiah Searigh (hip) and waived defensive end Alex Jenkins.
- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that cornerback Aqib Talib "had a twinge" in his hamstring and did not practice Tuesday.