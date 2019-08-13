Roundup: Bucs sign ex-Broncos safety Darian Stewart

Stewart, 31, will be looked on to provide an immediate relief to a safety position that has been jinxed by a relentless string of injuries. Safeties D'Cota Dixon and Orion Stewart have already been placed on injured reserve by Tampa Bay. Justin Evans, a starter last season, is on the active/physically unable to perform list. Rookie Mike Edwards is out with a hamstring strain following a start against the Steelers in the preseason opener. Kentrell Brice left the Steelers game with an ankle injury, though he's still practicing. And on and on it has gone for Tampa Bay.