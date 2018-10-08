Around the NFL

Rookie starting quarterbacks go historic 4-0 in Week 5

Published: Oct 08, 2018 at 04:15 AM
Herbie Teope

Four of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft made history in Week 5.

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen each led their respective teams to victory, marking the first time in the Super Bowl era that rookie signal-callers combined to go 4-0 in the same week, according to ESPN..

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft, completed 25 of 43 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown with an interception in the Cleveland Browns' 12-9 overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Darnold, whom the New York Jets selected as the third overall pick of the draft, completed just 10 of 22 pass attempts, but connected for three touchdowns and an interception while passing for 198 yards in the Jets' 34-16 blowout win over the Denver Broncos.

Allen wasn't asked to do much in the Buffalo Bills' 13-12 victory against the Tennessee Titans and his stat line reflected it. The seventh overall pick completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards with an interception, while adding 19 yards and a touchdown on four attempts.

Unlike Mayfield, Darnold and Allen, Rosen had to get a win on the road. The 10th overall pick turned in a passable outing by completing 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson, the 32nd overall pick of the draft, was the lone first-rounder to not start in Week 5. Jackson might have to wait a while to secure his first career win when considering he won't overtake Joe Flacco for the starting job any time soon, barring a Flacco injury.

