Rookie QB Trey Lance is the 49ers' future, and he happily awaits it

That, of course, applies even more so to Shanahan. Few in football are celebrated for their offensive excellence and QB elevation like the 49ers' fifth-year coach. Much of his work, and not always by choice, has been with pocket passers. His experience partly contributed to the groundswell of reporting and mock drafts linking Alabama's Mac Jones to the Niners. While Lance didn't know he was their pick until moments before it became public, his private conversations with Shanahan offered an inkling.

It was clear to him that the 49ers have a lot more in their playbook than what they've put on tape the past few years. Drafting the 6-foot-4, 224-pound dual-threat -- Lance is arguably the most physically gifted QB Shanahan's had -- suggests San Francisco is looking to evolve on offense.

"I think coach Shanahan gets put in a box a little bit," Lance said. "I think he can do so many different things and this organization can do so many different things offensively, not only scheme-wise but just the weapons they have.

"Coach Shanahan can make this offense look however he wants it to look and I trust him and his football mind. It's one of the best. I'm just super excited to obviously see what he does and continue to push me outside my comfort zone. I know he can do whatever he wants with the offense to make it successful, and I fully believe he's going to do that."

While there's already been great debate about the Niners' QB succession plan, a discourse that is sure to continue until Lance is the starter, he doesn't have much to say about it. If anything, he's grateful to have Garoppolo involved. It would be nearly unprecedented for him to redshirt, however.

Of the 47 quarterbacks selected in the top three during the common draft era (since 1967), only Carson Palmer did not start at least one game as a rookie, per NFL Research. With only 17 college starts under his belt, Lance is presumed by some to need more time than other first-round QBs before he's game-ready. But his lack of experience, coupled with the fact he played just one game last year, could also compel the 49ers to give him snaps, at least situationally.

It's a catch-22 that Lance said he's not currently concerned with.

"At this point, I haven't really thought that far ahead," Lance said. "My biggest thing now is getting to know the guys and learning from them as much as I can. This team was in the Super Bowl a year ago. There's not many people, especially quarterbacks in my position, that get this opportunity. So I'm definitely going to make the most of it, whatever my role is, help as much as I can."