Rookie QB Ponder, Vikings begin three-day workouts at IMG

Ponder said he went to Kinkos to make copies of the playbook for his teammates, and was careful to do the work himself, not letting the pages leave his sight. The end result? The 12th overall pick in last month's draft is now tasked with delivering Musgrave's playbook to the likes of Percy Harvin, Sidney Rice, Bernard Berrian and Visanthe Shiancoe, all of whom are expected to join quarterback Joe Webb, rookie tight end Kyle Rudolph and others for workouts during the the next three days.