Ron Rivera: Washington rebrand could take up to 18 months

"The players have reacted very well (to the new uniforms)," Rivera said. "They think the look is very clean. We've kept the traditional colors. We're gonna be burgundy and gold, again because there's so much history with this football team, and we don't want to lose that as well. So we're going to keep the colors. But the players like how clean it looks and how those things are concerned. They also like the idea of having numbers on the side of their helmets, and the Alabama players seem to be pretty excited about that. So it's gonna be a cool thing as we go forward."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the team's equipment staff removed the old logo from all 90 player lockers Friday morning.

Rivera also commented on The Washington Post report in which 15 women accused former Washington employees of sexual harassment.

"The unfortunate part about the story is that those women that were named unfortunately didn't feel empowered enough to step up and file these claims so that something could be done about it, and now they're coming out," he said. "Well, because they've come out now, we've had to make decisions and move forward. One of the things that Mr. Snyder has done is he's hired a law firm to come in, a very prominent one in the D.C. area, to come in and evaluate us and give us suggestions and direction on how we need to do things better.