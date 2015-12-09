Ron Rivera, Gary Kubiak among coaches facing intense pressure

Rivera has said he will play his guys to the end because that is just what they do. But last week against New Orleans, Newton took some tough hits, with the quarterback leaving briefly to be checked for a concussion (he was ultimately cleared and returned to action). He's on pace to finish the season with nearly 150 carries and 30 sacks. It might be prudent to ratchet down the bravado and think about saving Newton from some punishment. At the very least, Rivera should build game plans around running the ball and limiting the passing game to three-step drops. Panthers fans can live with watching backup quarterback Derek Anderson in the regular season. After all, they sure don't want to see Anderson in the playoffs.