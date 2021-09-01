Ron Rivera confirms Washington not interested in Cam Newton, names Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB

The Washington Football Team made most lists of potential landing spots for Newton, given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera from their time together in Carolina. Rivera, however, said the team is set at quarterback.

"It did pop up on our radar," Rivera said of Newton being released, per the team's official transcript. "But just so you know, Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback. Okay, so that's where we are. We have three guys we like that all came to camp, did a nice job for us and we're going to go forward with it."

That's a fun way to announce that FitzMagic is the starter, even though it's been evident since he signed a $10 million contract this offseason. Rivera had previously declined to say the words "Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback," so hearing the perfunctory statement is meaningful in a sort of box-checking way.

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ will serve as the backup and Kyle Allen the No. 3.

As for Newton, the presence of Fitzpatrick on the roster likely precluded the former Patriots QB from signing with Washington. The Football Team doesn't need a veteran who would only serve to split the locker room potentially. If anything, the club could look to get younger at the position next offseason.