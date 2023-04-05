Around the NFL

Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 08:16 AM
The entire offseason, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera suggested it's not a formality that the club would pick up the fifth-year option for 2024 on Chase Young's rookie contract.

Speaking Tuesday after being honored as USAA's Salute to Service award winner, Rivera was asked again how much Young's knee injury history plays into the decision.

"That's the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we'll continue to work through these things -- talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical -- and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we'll be able to make a decision and we'll go from there."

In his first campaign, Chase made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 7.5 sacks. But a 2021 ACL tear wiped out the back half of his second season, and he played just three games in 2022, missing the first 14 weeks of the Commanders' season.

With a single Pro Bowl earned, Young's fifth-year option for 2024 would sit at $17.452 million. He's currently set to count $10.997 million against the cap in 2023.

The Commanders have until May 2 to exercise the option on Young's contract. If picked up, the 2024 commitment is fully guaranteed. If declined, he'll be a free agent next offseason -- barring an extension or use of the franchise tag by the club.

Beginning in early February, Rivera has hinted at the possibility that the Commanders could decline the option of the former No. 2 overall pick. At the time, he noted how Daron Payne played in the final year of his deal, citing motivating Young in a contract year could be part of the thought process. Last week, the coach suggested a potential new club owner could play into the decision.

Now, he's underscoring the medical aspect.

Of course, things could change between now and May 2, especially if Young gets a clean bill of health in the coming weeks. But given Rivera's comments, it feels like he's been building a rationale for Washington to decline the option on the former DROY.

