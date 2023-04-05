Ron Rivera: Chase Young's health 'will drive a big part of the conversation' on picking up fifth-year option

"That's the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we'll continue to work through these things -- talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical -- and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we'll be able to make a decision and we'll go from there."