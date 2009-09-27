Romo's ability to rebound will be in sharp focus Monday night

"When he's on he's lights out," said Eagles safety Quintin Mikell. "The thing about him is you've got to frustrate him, change up the looks and get pressure on him. That part is tough, because they got those big guys up front on the o-line. He's got a lot of different weapons now. By not having T.O. there, he's able to play his game and throw it to whoever he wants to and not worry about the repercussions. That makes him more dangerous, so we're going to have to be on it when we play Dallas."