Roger Goodell addresses possibility of flexing TNF games, Commanders sale at Annual League Meeting

The NFL has used flex scheduling since 2006 and already will be implementing it for Monday Night Football games in December for the first time during the 2023 season.

Although no decision was made on Sunday-to-Thursday flex scheduling, Giants co-owner John Mara spoke openly about his opposition to such a move on Tuesday.

"I am adamantly opposed to that," Mara told reporters ahead of Goodell's news conference. "Flexible scheduling as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season ticket holders and to people who will fill our stadiums every week. People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night. That doesn't mean they like it."

Mara also touched on the reasoning behind pushing flex-schedule talks down the road a couple of months, referencing the fact that owners agreed to expand the number of TNF games clubs can play per season on a short rest from one to two, a change he also said he opposed due to the stress on players.

Teams previously could only be scheduled to play on a short week once per year. As before, games with a normal or extended rest period, such as the Week 1 opener or a Thursday night game following a Thanksgiving one, would not factor into the new two-game limit.

"We've always been looking at the data with respect to injuries and impact on players," Goodell told reporters regarding the potential for teams to have an added short-week contest. "That drove our decisions throughout the first 12 or so years of Thursday Night Football, and how it's evolved. I think we have data that's very clear. It doesn't show higher injury rate. But we recognize shorter weeks. We went through this with COVID, too. We had to have a lot of flexibility in those areas. Those are obviously different circumstances, but we work very closely on that.