Roethlisberger goes on Letterman's show, admits 'I thought I blew it'

NEW YORK -- When he threw the touchdown pass that won Sunday's Super Bowl, Ben Roethlisberger believed he'd just blown the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The quarterback went on the "Late Show with David Letterman" on Monday night and told the host that the pass to Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIII was his third read, and Roethlisberger believed a defensive back would intercept the ball.
"I was getting ready to start running, and then I saw about five guys closing on me -- I knew my life was about to end," Roethlisberger told Letterman.
"I saw Santonio in the corner, and as soon as I let go of it, I saw the defensive back going to get it, and I thought it was intercepted," Roethlisberger added. "I thought the game was over. I thought I blew it. And, you know what? He made a heck of a catch. He really did."
"Long night -- but what better way to celebrate the next day than to be here with you," Roethlisberger said.
"Oh, what a guy, what a guy," Letterman said, applauding.
