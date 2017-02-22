Rodgers, Ryan lead 2016 fantasy consistency rankings

Mike Evans and Julio Jones tied for the highest percentage of top-10 finishes, but the former led the position with eight such performances. Evans also produced top 11-20 finishes in two games, making him a solid starter in 62 percent of his games. Jones, who missed two games due to injuries, scored six or fewer fantasy points five times (36 percent). So while he was often times explosive, when he was bad he was very bad. ... Jordy Nelson, the Comeback Player of the Year (and Comeback Fantasy Player of the Year), tied Jones and T.Y. Hilton with seven top-10 finishes and was tied for third in terms of 10-plus point performances (nine). ... Hilton was an all-or-nothing wideout at times, as he was a top-20 wideout eight times but failed to rank in the top 30 in six of his 16 games (37 percent). ... A.J. Green, who missed six games, scored 10-plus fantasy points in 50 percent of his contests. ... Dez Bryant ranked 25th in points among wide receivers, but he was tied with Odell Beckham Jr. in terms of top-10 finishes. Unfortunately, Bryant ranked outside of the top 30 wideouts in six of his 13 games (46 percent). OBJ tied Evans for the most 10-plus point performances at the position (10). ... Brown, who played in 15 games, scored 10-plus points in just 33 percent of his starts. However, he was also a top 11-20 finisher five times and tied Evans, Nelson and Davante Adams for the most top-30 finishes. ... Adams, who was left undrafted in countless fantasy leagues, tied for second in top-10 finishes (nine) among wide receivers.