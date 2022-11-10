Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

It's funny how winning can cure a lot of issues quickly; just ask Jets coach Robert Saleh how it's working out for his team.

Just three weeks ago, second-year receiver Elijah Moore wanted out. Frustrated with his lack of opportunities in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense, Moore was ready for a fresh start elsewhere.

Instead, Saleh gave Moore what essentially amounted to an in-school suspension, bringing the receiver into the building for workouts but keeping him at home while the Jets traveled to Denver. Knowing that deep down, Moore simply wanted to help the team, Saleh wasn't going to relent that easily.

A few weeks later, it seems as if Moore is back on board, even if he hasn't recorded a reception since the request.

"We're trying to find him more opportunities in the slot," Saleh told CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson in an interview this week. "I think he had 27 plays last week. Elijah's a great football player. He's gonna be a big reason why we win here for a very long time.

"Obviously, it's on coaches to continue to find ways to get him the ball, find ways to get him opportunities. It's a new position, because we've been playing him outside for the most part, so we're trying to find ways to utilize all of his strengths."

Moore wasn't the only receiver displeased with his situation in New York this season. Denzel Mims requested a trade in August in a much more aggressive manner, with his agent stating, "It's clear he does not have a future with the Jets."

The narrative has since shifted on him, too. Mims has recorded at least one reception in each of his last three games, and although the statistical production isn't there yet, it seems as if he's engaged and interested in helping the Jets reach their greatest goals.

Saleh explained the mental aspect of being a frustrated skill-position player on a team attempting to turn the corner toward legitimacy. He sees it in both of his team's former second-round picks and believes they play an important role beyond the box score.

"It is tough, because you're trying to sell to them to come in, do your job, just stay focused on the team, all that stuff," Saleh said. "And it's hard, because they want all the great things this league has to offer with regards to production and fame and all that stuff.