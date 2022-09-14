Around the NFL

Robert Saleh affirms confidence after season-opening defeat: 'This is not the same old Jets'

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Robert Saleh needed to clear the air before turning his complete attention to the Jets' Week 2 matchup in Cleveland.

Asked to elaborate further on his receipt-taking comments to the media on Monday, the Jets head coach admitted Wednesday that he was caught "in a passionate moment defending our locker room" and it wasn't meant as a personal shot anybody. However, the confidence that derives from that dialogue remains for Saleh.

"I think everyone in the locker room, including the coaching staff, knows how we all feel about one another and how much confidence we have in one another," Saleh told reporters. "My words, my display of emotion, which I do my best to control up here, I've got conviction over it.

"This is not the same old Jets. But until we win, until we prove it, which is on us as coaches and on us as players, the shots will keep on coming. And so, we welcome them -- keep bringing them. It's not going to change or mission, and that's to bring this organization and this fan base a winner."

Saleh donned a shirt that read "Positive Vibes Only" during Wednesday's media conference, which was in person as opposed to the virtual call held on Monday when he made the aforementioned receipt remarks.

With Week 2 now in their sights, Saleh went on to clear up one item left in the wake of his impassioned presser, particularly when it comes to the team's current starting quarterback, Joe Flacco.

"Joe is our quarterback," Saleh declared.

Flacco completed a league-high 37 of 59 pass attempts for 307 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the season-opening 24-9 loss to the Ravens. Boos cascaded MetLife Stadium as Gang Green's offense trotted off the field after several fruitless drives, and chants for backup Mike White forced Saleh to address the topic afterward.

Saleh implied on Wednesday that Flacco's issues were overblown as the QB was under constant pressure by Baltimore. A few drops, penalties and turnovers wasted a great defensive effort against the Ravens, and their rhythm-less offense was stuck in the mud until late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

The loss amounted to the franchise's fourth straight season-opening defeat, but good news might be on the horizon for Saleh's Jets.

Second-year QB Zach Wilson returned to the practice field in uniform on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing knee surgery on Aug. 16. The initial expectation was a 2-to-4 week recovery timeline upon the completion of his surgery, but the Jets later ruled Wilson out for at least the first three games of the season.

Notching a win before their starting QB returns could not only do wonders to reaffirm his confidence in the team, but that of a Jets fan base losing faith.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

news

Week 2 injury report for 2022 season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Chargers. Kansas City ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Cardinals.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery

The news surrounding Dak Prescott's broken thumb and ensuing procedure seems to be getting more positive by the day. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that everyone "feels good" about the quarterback's surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't so quick to declare the season a failure. He was asked Tuesday on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan about his message to fans who say the season is already over.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 stellar performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

The Eagles escaped Detroit with a victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half. Can Philly clean it up before Monday night?

news

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for six. Afterward, head coach Lovie Smith acknowledged he wants to get the rookie more snaps.

news

Khalil Mack not satisfied with three-sack performance in season opener: 'It wasn't good enough'

The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack to pair him with Joey Bosa, hoping the menacing tandem would bamboozle quarterbacks. In the opener, it looked good, with the duo combining for 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures.

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE