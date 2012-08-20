Robert Griffin III struggles, Detroit Lions duo shines in Week 2

After a solid performance in Tennessee's preseason opener, Locker did not perform well against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year quarterback reverted to some of the bad habits he formed while playing collegiately at the University of Washington. Locker failed to set his feet, struggled with accuracy and made some poor decisions. He completed just four of 11 passes for 21 yards and one interception. He did scramble for 24 yards on two carries, but he looked very tightly wound throughout his time on the field. Once Matt Hasselbeck entered the game in relief of Locker, there was a noticeable difference in poise behind center.