Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Carolina Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, one of their starting wide receivers had expressed apparent displeasure with the move.

In April, Robbie Anderson responded to an NFL Network report that Carolina was a potential landing spot for the then-Cleveland Browns quarterback with an emphatic "Nooooo" on Instagram before deleting the comment. Anderson told local reporters in June that he was trying to be a "good teammate" to Sam Darnold, Carolina's incumbent starter and Anderson's longtime quarterback dating back to their two seasons together with the New York Jets.

In a sit-down with the I AM ATHLETE podcast taped before Wednesday's trade, Anderson doubled down on his response to Mayfield's then-impending arrival.

"What I was doing, that was in defense of Sam, you know what I'm saying?" Anderson said. "Because I feel like, at the end of the day, me and Sam do have chemistry, but it's like I gotta start all over again, you know what I'm saying? It wasn't no disrespect to him. It was really in defense of who my quarterback is right now."

"Right now" may be no longer. Darnold and Mayfield are slated to face off in a training camp quarterback competition, now that Carolina has brought the former No. 1 overall selection in via trade. While Darnold has a year under his belt in Charlotte and experience with coach Matt Rhule, Mayfield brings with him playoff experience and a better on-field track record.

To Anderson's point, Darnold benefits from an established chemistry with the starting Panthers wideout. In their three seasons together (2018, 2019, 2021), Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14 Darnold passing TDs, including three last year. No receiver in Darnold's career has hauled in more of his TDs.

While there's no guarantee Darnold will be Anderson's starting QB in 2022, that isn't stopping the receiver from defending him. Anderson said on I AM ATHLETE that Darnold's lack of success in New York and Carolina isn't all his fault -- he just wasn't set up to succeed out of the gate.