 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski to be on cover of 'Madden NFL 17'

Published: May 12, 2016 at 11:02 AM
Author Image
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Rob Gronkowski was revealed as the cover athlete for Electronic Arts' Madden NFL 17 on Thursday. Gronk joined an impressive fraternity of cover athletes which includes such NFL luminaries Brett Favre, Mike Vick and Barry Sanders (anybody who has played Madden before knows Madden NFL 2004 Vick might be the greatest video game athlete ever). Gronkowski was the runner-up last year to cover athlete Odell Beckham.

Cam Newton was considered the favorite to be the Madden cover athlete, according to The Sporting News, which listed him as a 2-to-1 favorite. Seriously, somebody took the time to come up with odds for this. What a time to be alive!

Newton would have been a pretty good choice when you consider he was the best NFL player on the planet last season. Well, maybe outside of one Sunday in February. That isn't a cheap shot, it's a fact. But he was pretty special last year.

Plus Cam was a runner-up to Richard Sherman two years ago. I was at that reveal at L.A. Live and Cam seemed to have a pretty good time working the crowd and seemed like a pretty decent representative. And if he wasn't going to be on the cover, when will he be?

But you can't be too angry with the selection of Gronk. He's coming off a pretty good season in his own right. He had 72 receptions for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns, even though he missed some time. He's also the first tight end to ever grace the cover.

And everybody just seems to love Gronk. Not that Newton's actions after the Super Bowl swayed the suits at EA Sports or anything. But everybody loves Gronk an awful lot. Nobody seems to enjoy life more. And if you think about it, Gronk is now a former Super Bowl champion, multi-time Pro Bowler, a former comeback player of the year, noted author and he had his own Gronk cruise! Being on the Madden cover might not even crack the top five of greatest things to ever happen to Rob Gronkowski.

Though, I have a feeling that it probably will.

Because this is a pretty great honor. But with this great honor brings great responsibility. And by that I mean that many Patriots fans and fantasy enthusiasts are going to wring their hands and worry about the Madden cover curse.

Oh boy.

Let me put this into perspective for you. Beckham was the cover athlete last year. He had 96 receptions for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. So I think we're done with the whole Madden cover jinx for the moment. If that isn't enough, Calvin Johnson had 122 receptions for 1,964 receiving yards the year he was on the Madden cover.

So let's just go ahead and say the Madden cover jinx is no longer a thing. It's over. Done. Caput.

Though, it probably won't stop people from making such proclamations. As these words are sitting on your screen, I imagine the Madden cover curse is trending on Twitter. Seriously, if you don't take Gronk in your fantasy draft because he's on the Madden cover, well, you're not well. I also hope you're in my league. Because I will happily take him in the second round.

Gronk will be presented on the cover in the most Gronk-est pose ever. Well, second-most Gronk-est pose outside of him twerking shirtless at a Las Vegas pool party. That would have been my first choice. EA Sports went a different direction with the Gronk Spike, and it's hard to find fault with that. But seriously, if anybody wants to cut me a Gronk party version of the cover, I'm totally game for that -- it should be some sort of special edition, right?

Madden NFL 17 will be available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 on August 23.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Madden NFL 27' cover star Caleb Williams eager to 'win as many games as possible' with Bears

After gracing the cover of "Madden NFL 27", Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams says he's wants to win more games in 2026 after making the Divisional Round in 2025 with his club.

news

Broncos' Jonathon Cooper arrested in Colorado for domestic violence, criminal mischief

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested Thursday night in Colorado on domestic violence and criminal mischiefs chargers, per Douglas County Sheriff's Office jail records.

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield sets camp deadline for contract talks, says sides are 'not anywhere close'

Baker Mayfield enters the final year of his contract in 2026, but the Buccaneers quarterback said Friday that he won't be discussing the matter with the Buccaneers after training camp.

news

Kevin O'Connell: J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray 'very professional' in Vikings' QB competition

J.J. McCarthy's comments that he and Kyler Murray sit on opposite sides of the QB meeting room have been interpreted as indicating an icy relationship between the two. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell rejects that.

news

Tyler Guyton, Cowboys' 2024 first-round pick, competing with Nathan Thomas for starting LT job

Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton will have to battle to keep his starting gig. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton and Nathan Thomas are in a competition for the starting LT job.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'going to be our bell cow'

The Detroit Lions plan to give fourth-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs a hefty load in 2026 after the offseason trade of David Montgomery.

news

Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson wearing No. 4 to honor late friend Rondale Moore

Wan'Dale Robinson wore No. 17 in New York but wanted to switch to No. 4 in his move to Tennessee in honor of his late friend, Rondale Moore.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

Report: Packers, WR Christian Watson agree to four-year, $110.5 million extension

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Christian Watson reached an agreement on Thursday on a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Free-agent CB L'Jarius Sneed visiting Chiefs two years after trade

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' DeVonta Smith downplays No. 1 WR role after A.J. Brown trade: 'Going to do the same thing'

The Eagles' trade of A.J. Brown confirmed DeVonta Smith as the clear No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia. Entering Year 6, however, Smith downplayed the reality that he's now the clear alpha that defenses will key on.

news

Alvin Kamara surprises Saints by showing up to OTAs: 'No beef or bad blood'

Alvin Kamara made a spur-of-the-moment decision to take a red-eye flight from Miami to New Orleans to join his teammates at Saints OTAs.