Rob Gronkowski to be on cover of 'Madden NFL 17'

And everybody just seems to love Gronk. Not that Newton's actions after the Super Bowl swayed the suits at EA Sports or anything. But everybody loves Gronk an awful lot. Nobody seems to enjoy life more. And if you think about it, Gronk is now a former Super Bowl champion, multi-time Pro Bowler, a former comeback player of the year, noted author and he had his own Gronk cruise! Being on the Madden cover might not even crack the top five of greatest things to ever happen to Rob Gronkowski.