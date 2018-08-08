Rivers: Virgil Green 'getting a feel' for Chargers' O

"I think it's going great," Green said of his developing relationship with Rivers, via the team's official website. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those [little] things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."