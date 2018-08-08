Around the NFL

Rivers: Virgil Green 'getting a feel' for Chargers' O

Published: Aug 08, 2018 at 02:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The news on Antonio Gates potentially returning to the Los Angeles Chargers has quieted since the start of training camp.

The emergence of veteran tight end Virgil Green in recent practices could have something to do with it.

Green and quarterback Philip Rivers are busy developing the all-important chemistry between passer and receiver, and so far, so good.

"[Our connection] is growing," Rivers said, via the Chargers' official website. "We're working through how I like things, what I'm expecting on certain routes. He's getting a feel for this offense. He was in it similarly with [Mike] McCoy [in Denver]. Virgil is going to be just fine. He has played a lot of football and is a good football player. Those kind of things, you'll see more of that and more plays like that."

Green, who enters his eighth professional season, joined the Chargers during free agency after spending seven seasons with the Denver Broncos. With just 71 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns on his career, Green is widely regarded as a blocking tight end and he is now tasked to fill the void of starter Hunter Henry, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the first day of organized team activities.

Nevertheless, Green embraces his current role as a receiving option for Rivers, who has effectively utilized the tight end position as a viable weapon in the Chargers' offense.

"I think it's going great," Green said of his developing relationship with Rivers, via the team's official website. "Obviously Phil's a very vocal guy, and he lets you know exactly what he wants. We talk a lot at meetings. Training camp is the reason why we put so much work in together, so we can make sure by the time we get to the regular season, we're on point with those [little] things. I think we've done a good job of trying to be consistent."

The Chargers have the rest of August to evaluate how much Green can be relied upon in the passing game ahead of the regular season.

Should it not work out, there is always Gates, who totaled 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns in a Chargers uniform before the team elected to part ways with him in late April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) returns to game; Josh Johnson (concussion) ruled out

San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) returned to the game vs. the Eagles in the third quarter. Veteran Josh Johnson (concussion) was ruled out.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on left shoulder

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, the team announced.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Sunday's two Championship Game matchups: 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs.

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could return to practice this week, back up Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII

Based on scans he received earlier last week, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is healed enough to resume practicing this week and is getting to the point where he would be the backup to Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) not expected to be ready for start of 2023 season

The Cardinals will enter the 2023 season with a new general manager and head coach, but the greatest unknown in the organization is the status of Kyler Murray.

news

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is expected to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite back spasms, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Damar Hamlin speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest, expresses gratitude for widespread support

Almost four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game, safety Damar Hamlin spoke publically for the first time since the incident to express his gratitude in a video made in collaboration with the Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE