Antonio Gates 'actively negotiating' with Chargers

Antonio Gates' return in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform could become more than wishful thinking.

During a Tuesday night appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Gates' agent, Tom Condon, told host Alex Marvez that he is "actively negotiating" with Ed McGuire, who serves as the Chargers' executive vice president of football administration/player finance, to potentially bring back the tight end.

The Chargers parted ways with Gates in late April following Hunter Henry's emergence in 2017. Henry started 13 games the past season, totaling 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns, but he suffered a season-ending torn ACL on the first day of organized team activities in May.

Adding Gates makes sense, of course, as the 38-year-old pro knows the offensive system and could immediately contribute as a starter if required.

The Chargers' tight end group is currently led by veteran Virgil Green, but he enters his eighth professional season with just 71 career catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns.

In 15 seasons with the Chargers, Gates totaled 927 catches for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns, and is a three-time All-Pro with eight Pro Bowl selections.

The Chargers report for training camp Friday.