Around the NFL

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Published: Aug 30, 2020 at 08:58 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson is moving up fantasy draft boards and perhaps the Washington Football Team's depth chart.

At the very least, he's getting more reps in practice and, surprised as he might well be, he's ready for it and preparing for success.

"Definitely more [reps] than I expected coming in as a rookie. I always expect to play no matter where I go, but sometimes you've got to work your way to that," Gibson said Sunday, via team team transcript. "I've been getting a lot of reps. I don't know if that's just a rookie thing with them throwing reps at me, but that just shows that they see something in me. I'm ready to handle that. You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."

A third-round pick out of Memphis, the 6-foot, 228-pound rookie is a big boy who finds himself in a Washington backfield brimming with possibilities.

Following an arrest on domestic violence-related charges, Derrius Guice was released by the team on Aug. 7.

Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson seemingly has the RB1 spot, leading a position group that includes Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber. However, Gibson is getting reps and potentially gaining ground. He's definitely getting better acclimated, by his own account.

"I feel like it started out a little bit slow. It was a lot at first, but I'm starting to slowly get adjusted. I feel like a lot of things were just a rep thing that I needed. As it's going along, I'm finally picking it up pretty well," Gibson said. "[Getting reps has shown] that I'm capable. It's just a small step right now, but it shows me that I'm capable. Everybody has their mistakes, but just learning from that and being able to correct it the next time and going out there and responding—which the game is about—shows me that I can do it."

The 35-year-old Peterson has made it clear he's aiming to play quite a few more seasons going forward, but perhaps the 22-year-old Gibson is the back of the future. One step at a time, of course.

After all, Gibson is coming off a senior campaign in Memphis in which he had just 369 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Then again, that was because he was a wide receiver (he had 38 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns). Thus, Gibson offers plenty of versatility.

Gibson is getting acclimated to running back and the NFL, all the same. But, he's getting some run with the ones, even though he's downplaying the opportunities.

"I feel like [coach Ron Rivera] is just rotating us. We get out there the same amount, just rotating us, keeping us sharp, taking reps with the first team. You've got to be on your p's and q's, so I don't take it as a difference from going with the twos and threes. You still treat it like a game, especially today simulating a game scrimmage. Either ones, twos or threes, you've got to treat it like game reps."

Nonetheless, Gibson isn't short on confidence and he's gaining more and more day after day with each rep.

"I always had the confidence, even if you go back two years ago when I wasn't playing and I was just going on special teams at Memphis. I always had the confidence. I knew if coach ever gave me the opportunity to play running back or receiver or wherever he was going to put me, I knew I was going to thrive. That's just my mindset. So, I've always had the confidence.

"I feel like I've got to have that confidence. But the more I improve, my confidence always goes up. It shows me that I can, like I said earlier, I can do it. I've just got to do my part."

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: NFL owners must 'lead the way' on social justice issues

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He intimated both could lead to players missing games this season.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement
news

Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Adam Gase said on Saturday that he's met with running back Le'Veon Bell after a public disagreement over the coach pulling the RB from practice on Wednesday. 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) does drills during practice at NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

RB Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, reverts back to Dolphins

In less than a week's time, running back Kalen Ballage was headed for a release from the Dolphins, then traded to the Jets and is now heading back to Miami after failing a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) runs forward against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game 51-31. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Texans ink standout LB Zach Cunningham to four-year, $58 million extension

Zach Cunningham has agreed to terms on a payday worthy of the state of Texas. The Houston Texans have inked the standout linebacker to a four-year, $58 million extension worth $14.5M per year in new money average, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources informed of the deal. 
The Cleveland Browns linebackers huddle during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns deliver statement promising action to combat racial inequality

In the midst of social unrest, the Browns are taking action. Led by the voices of HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Larry Ogunjobi and WR Jarvis Landry, the team released a statement Sunday highlighting its plan to combat racial inequality.   
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) stands in pass coverage as he awaits the snap of the football during the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Free-agent DB Logan Ryan primed to sign with a team after switching agents

Logan Ryan has new representation. It could mean he'll have a new NFL home in time for the start of the season. The free-agent DB has several suitors and is poised to sign with a team after hiring powerful agent Joel Segal, Ian Rapoport reports.
Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Eagles QB Carson Wentz isn't practicing Sunday and is day-to-day after suffering a minor soft tissue injury, Ian Rapoport reports. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Vikings acquire Yannick Ngakoue in trade with Jaguars

The Yannick Ngakoue era in Jacksonville has officially come to an end after the Jaguars traded the defensive end to the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks on Sunday, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL