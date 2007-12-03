Risers & fallers: Fargas, White headline risers

LaDainian Tomlinson – Tomlinson isn't going to even approach his 2006 numbers, but fantasy owners still have to be ecstatic to see him go off for 197 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. The 177 yards on the ground marked the first time he broke the century mark in six weeks. After scoring multiple touchdowns in a game 10 times last year, it was just the second such occasion this season. Still, in a league with an increasing amount of timeshares in the backfield, Tomlinson remains a constant, and he's going to be a fantasy force with home games against the Lions and Broncos during Weeks 15 and 16.